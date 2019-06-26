Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass and Super FlashCharge 120W at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019

Ahead of MWC Shanghai 2019, Vivo announces its strategy to accelerate its innovations across smart devices and applications for the 5G era.

Based on 5G enabled smartphones, the company introduces its strategy to expand its 5G device offerings to include AR glasses, smart watches, smart headphones and more. Vivo will adopt a multi-device, multi-application, and multi-scenario approach in its development, in order to support the needs of consumers to connect with the digital and the physical world, and to provide a more holistic, richer user experience across all Vivo 5G devices.

"Vivo's mission has always been to develop innovative products to deliver the ultimate user experience, with smart devices and smart services as the core of our business," says Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo. "We hope through the introduction of new strategy and innovation we can truly make a big impact in improving people's quality of life and the society as a whole."

Vivo's first Commercial 5G Smartphone will be Available in Q3 2019

Following the launch of pre-commercial Vivo NEX 5G smartphone earlier, Vivo has reached another milestone towards its 5G smartphone development. At MWC Shanghai, Vivo displays its first commercial 5G smartphone, which will be officially available starting Q3 2019.

Based on 5G network and the 5G smartphone, the company also showcases a range of 5G applications including 5G Cloud Game, 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare and many more smart life scenarios.

For example, the 5G Cloud Game demonstrated at MWC does not run on the smartphone itself, but on the cloud via 5G network thanks to 5G's ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency. Through cloud rendering services, video and audio is streamed in real-time to the device. By shifting the processing from the device to the cloud, users can now enjoy high-definition picture quality and a low-latency gaming experience. This working model also applies to 5G Screen Mirroring and 5G EasyShare.

Users will no longer need to download additional applications with the help of 5G enabled services.

Vivo AR Glass: Ushering in a New Way of AR Interaction in the 5G Era

Vivo also unveils its first Vivo AR Glass at MWC Shanghai 2019, which supports dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology. After connecting with the 5G smartphone, users can experience a range of applications such as mobile office, AR games, 3D high-definition video, facial recognition and object recognition on the Vivo AR Glass.

Once the Vivo AR Glass projects the content, the 5G smartphone will then act as the control that allows user to switch and select applications. For instance, when playing a game, the smartphone becomes the main console. Whereas on a mobile office setting, the smartphone will turn into a keyboard. The five types of applications that are currently supported by Vivo AR Glass are: mobile game, mobile office, 5G theatre, facial recognition and object recognition.

Industry-Leading Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W Takes Only 5 Mins to Charge 50%

Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W is another ground-breaking innovation showcased at MWC Shanghai, a first in the industry to deliver 120W ultra-high power charging. The Super FlashCharge 120W features a new charge pump technology with a deeply customizable Type-C data cable and travel charger, realizing 120W ultra-high power charging (20V/6A). According to the data from lab test, Vivo Super FlashCharge 120W takes only 5 mins to charge a 4,000mAh battery from 0 to 50%, and can fully charge the smartphone in just 13 minutes. The ground-breaking technology now allows users to quickly top-up their smartphone battery and fully enjoy their mobile-enabled smart living.

