Vivo V17 Pro Takes Iconic Camera Design to New Levels with Industry-First 32MP Dual Elevating Front Camera

"The creation of V17 Pro once again showcases our strong consumer-centric innovation approach. The new v series member brings our world-renowned Elevating Front Camera to a whole new level, by incorporating not one but two front cameras," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of vivo. "V17 Pro is a masterpiece that we are extremely proud of, as it reinforces our position as a pioneer in bringing best-in-class mobile experiences to the global stage."

32MP Dual Elevating Front Camera to Capture Perfect Selfies at All Times

The signature vivo Elevating Front Camera steps up another level. Now, two premium front cameras, an earpiece and the Selfie Softlight are housed in the entire elevating top module. Adopting a unibody alloy design, the new elevating system is built to last, while blending mechanical action with artistic elegance.

V17 Pro's 32MP Front Camera and 8MP Wide-Angle Front Camera ensure every detail in any selfie is captured clearly. Able to capture wide angles up to 105-degrees, V17 Pro brings more fun and possibilities to group shots. And to empower consumers to take perfect night selfies effortlessly, V17 Pro is complimented with the Selfie Softlight that lights up the dark, and Night Selfie feature that smartly combines multiple frames to optimize picture brightness at night.

48MP AI Quad Camera Delivers Sophisticated Photography Quality

Shoot beyond current limits with the 48MP AI Quad Camera*. It is a super-clear main camera supported by telephoto, macro and wide-angle lenses. With AI algorithms embedded, it brings a new photography experience by capturing even better photo clarity. The smartphone also features a Super Wide-Angle Camera that expands landscape shots even further.

For photography lovers that strive to capture the smallest details of a picture, the 13MP Optical Zoom offers multiple zoom options (2x optical and 10x digital) and is the standout feature. If that is not enough, the rear camera also features the Super Macro Camera that can focus through its 2.5cm focus lens for ultra-close shots.

To complete the professional shot options, the V17 Pro smartphone also features 2 impressive beautifying features. The "Pose Master" comes with an in-frame function that adjusts user's angles and guides the subject to pose for better pictures. It also includes "AI Makeup" for beautification purposes to bring out the most stunning features of any person or subject.

An Uninterrupted Visual Experience by Brilliantly Concealing the Camera, Earpiece and Sensors

Consumers can now enjoy the ultimate expansive view with the exclusive custom made 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView™ Display with a ratio of 20:9. The uninterrupted display is cleverly designed to hide the Dual Elevating Front Camera, earpiece, light and proximity sensors all inside the phone body. With its 1.75mm side-bezels, 3.8mm bottom bezel and 6.5mm rounded corners, the V17 Pro brings a screen-to-body ratio of 91.64% view. It is truly a brilliant creation that creates a supremely satisfying 'visual indulgence' that elevates the mobile experience to a new level.

With the latest E3 OLED that offers a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, V17 Pro brings vibrant and authentic colors to real life. Users can now enjoy playing or viewing their smartphones without feeling eyestrain (contrasting with E2 display) as V17 Pro filters out 42% of blue light and boasts TÜV Rhineland certification. In addition, its Low Brightness Anti-Flicker technology provides added protection for eyes even in the dark. This will completely redefine watching movies on smartphones for long hours.

The smartphone also comes with vivo's industry-leading In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology. With higher fingerprint pixel density and more sophisticated algorithms, allowing consumers to unlock the smartphone safely and easily.

Strong Hardware Performance to Ensure V17 Pro Runs Smoothly at All Times

V17 Pro is also designed for gamers. It comes with optimized Game Mode that brings out a new gaming experience. The Multi-Turbo acceleration technology actively tunes the operating system to ensure users can enjoy a more exhilarating game performance.

Multi-Turbo integrates the AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo and Cooling Turbo, which greatly increases the efficiency of the compiler. It also has a cold start speed that increases 25%, and a warm start speed that increases 9%, ensuring V17 Pro's system can perform at its best.

Gamers can enjoy an immersive gaming experience by utilizing on Game Center - a feature that can quickly check phone performance such as, phone temperature or data workload. When involved in serious competition, the Ultra Game Mode helps to turn off messages and alerts, allowing gamers to focus all their attention on winning.

To protect gamers' privacy, the new "Voice Changer" allows gamers to change their voices while gaming. This adds a little bit more fun and transforms a regular gaming experience into an unforgettable one.

V17 Pro is supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM that ensures performance for applications and system can be operated smoothly at any time. Its 4100mAh battery with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Technology brings higher durability and faster charging that ensures the smartphone provides a long-lasting mobile experience.

The smartphone comes in either Crystal Black or Crystal Sky design that adds an elegant touch to everyday look.

Availability

V17 Pro will be available in multiple markets internationally. Price and color may vary by region.

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. vivo features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

V17 Pro Specifications

Basics Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core processor Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM Battery 4100mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging (9V 2A) Operating System Funtouch OS 9.1 (based on Android 9) Body Dimensions 159.00 × 74.70 × 9.80 mm Weight 201.8g Display Screen 6.44" Ultra FullView™ Display Type Super AMOLED Touch Screen 2.5D (Glass) Biometric recognition In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology Camera Camera Front: 32MP Front Camera + 8MP Wide-Angle Front Camera Rear: 48MP Main Camera + 13MP Optical Zoom + 8MP Wide-Angle & Super Macro Camera + 2MP Depth Camera Photography Modes DOC, PRO, SLO-MO, TIME-LAPSE, Camera Filter, LIVE PHOTO, HDR, PORTRAIT, Panorama, 4K Video, Touch to shutter, Voice Control, Palm Gesture, AR Stickers, Super Night Mode, Jovi Image Recognizer, AI Scene Identification, Bokeh (front cameras), Ultra-Wide Angle, Super Macro, 2× optical zoom Pre-Installed Apps Google Services Play Store, Google, Chrome, Google Assistant, Gmail, Map, YouTube, Google Drive, Google Play Movie&TV, Duo, Google Photos, Google Pay Connectivity USB (USB2.0), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (Bluetooth 5.0), GPS, OTG Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyroscope Items in the box V17 Pro, Earphone, Documentation, USB Cable, USB Power Adapter, SIM Ejector, Protective Case, Protective Film (applied)

* The 48MP main rear camera features a Sony IMX582 sensor at a 1/2" size, 0.8 micrometer pixels and a large F/1.8 aperture.

SOURCE Vivo