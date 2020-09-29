vivo V20 Series Brings Industry-Leading Front Camera Capabilities to Users

V20 Pro's leading Eye Autofocus Dual Front Camera includes a 44MP Super Definition Main Camera and an 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, which allow users to unlock a new world of selfie capabilities. The main front lens on V20 Pro and V20 features Eye Autofocus (AF), which uses advanced algorithms to track and focus on moving selfie subjects. The front camera on V20 Pro and V20 is also packed with a host of additional features—Slo-Mo Selfie Video, 4K Selfie Video, and Super Night Selfie — that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life's special moments, while V20 Pro's 105° Super Wide-Angle Selfie (103.6° after correcting for distortion) creates incredibly wide photos which still look very natural. Meanwhile, the 64MP-8MP-2MP back camera setup on both V20 Pro and V20 includes Super Night Mode on the main lens. Both devices also feature Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras. The full series has ultra sleek and light design and powerful performance. Each device is powered by vivo's 33W FlashCharge technology for solid durability and fast charging time, providing for a more convenient mobile experience.

Featuring the All-New Android 11

The V20 series will run on the recently-launched Android 11 operating system, which will give users more convenient ways to manage conversations, device controls, privacy settings, and more. With Android 11, V20 series users will be able to see, respond to, and control their conversations across multiple messaging apps in one place and pin conversations to the top of other apps for better multitasking, making it easier for fast-moving young people to connect. Android 11 will also give users a one touch path to controlling connected devices, seamless switching with media output devices, and the Nearby Share feature to quickly send files, videos, map locations, and more to a nearby Android device. Depending on market conditions, vivo has a plan to equip V20 series with Android 11 in succession.

Market Availability

vivo is gradually rolling out V20 series in Southeast Asia and, depending on market conditions, will continue to launch the devices in other regions. The availability and specifications of each V20 series model will also be tailored to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.



With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, manufacturing over 200 million smartphones each year. As of 2019, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 350 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

To learn more, please visit http://www.vivo.com/

