VIVOBAREFOOT Releases "Shoespiracy" Documentary

VIVOBAREFOOT teamed up with Fable Films to capture the professional opinions of leading shoemakers, medics, bio-mechanists and researchers in the barefoot-related sciences to create this conventional wisdom-busting documentary.

The "Shoespiracy" documentary points out that our ancestors originally designed shoes for protection from sharp objects and extreme weather. As shoe construction evolved into the jogging boom of the 1970s, sneaker design became dominated by fancy underfoot technology. Unfortunately, all the cushion and support have caused feet to become weaker and more bent out of shape than ever. The film also offers viewers the inspiration to reconnect with their feet and create a drive within the multi-billion-dollar footwear industry to establish a template for healthy shoes, healthy feet and natural movement.

"It's astonishing to us that the vast majority of shoes produced each year are actually bad for people's feet—and the wearers are none the wiser," said VIVOBAREFOOT co-founder Galahad Clark. "A number of leading footwear company executives have often said to me over the years that they know science and agree with the philosophy behind the benefits of barefoot shoes, but that consumers aren't ready. I believe that people are absolutely ready to start feeling better and moving more!"

"This documentary provided us with an opportunity to tell a story that hasn't really hit radars yet using multiple expert voices," said Director Johnny Mannerheim. "The evidence that a lot of modern footwear is actually damaging our feet and our overall health is compelling."

Today, chronic foot pain is extremely common amongst many in the western world and mobility is at an all-time-low, and conventional-heeled, padded and supportive shoes are a big part of the problem. The company notes it is time that people know the truth.

Galahad Clark added, "There is a 20 billion pair a year, silent public health scandal a' foot and it's shoe shaped!"

The documentary features:

Dr. Irene Davis, Director of the Spaulding National Running Center, Spaulding Hospital Cambridge and visiting Professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Harvard Medical School, USA

Prof. Daniel E. Lieberman, Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University

Catherine Willems PhD, Director of Future Footwear Foundation at KASK, School of Arts, Ghent, Belgium

Dr. Emily Splichal, CEO/Founder Evidence Based Fitness Academy, Podiatrist and Functional movement specialist

Mike Friton, Innovator and Footwear Designer

Chris McDougal, Author of Born to Run and Natural Born Heroes

Charlie Dark, Musician, Yoga Teacher & Founder of Run Dem Crew

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, Physician, Bestselling Author, Podcast Host and TV Presenter

To watch the documentary visit: www.shoespiracy.tv

About VIVOBAREFOOT

VIVOBAREFOOT launched in 2012 as a standalone brand, and is based in London, England. VIVOBAREFOOT is on a mission to change the footwear industry based on one simple insight—shoes should let your feet do their natural thing. The shoes feature a patented, ultra-thin, puncture-resistant sole in every shoe that protects the foot while allowing maximum sensory feedback. Designed using ancient wisdom with modern technology, VIVOBAREFOOT is a complete shoe collection for outdoor, active and everyday wear, as well as a line for kids. By 2020, the company aims to use 90 percent sustainable materials across their entire range. Created by two cousins from a long line of cobblers, Galahad and Asher Clark are on a quest to make the perfect shoe—perfect for feet. For more information on VIVOBAREFOOT, visit www.vivobarefoot.com

About Fable Films

"Shoespiracy" was produced by award-winning independent production company Fable Films. Based in Soho, London, Fable combine the ideas of a creative agency with a cinematic aesthetic and an authentic approach to storytelling, born from a decade of globetrotting journalism & documentary. Their most recent film "Jago: A Life Underwater—the life story of an 80-year-old sea nomad" is currently streaming on Netflix, having won numerous awards.

