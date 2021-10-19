Vivos Therapeutics and Candid Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver A Comprehensive Sleep Apnea and Orthodontic Treatment Solution

At the core of this collaboration, Vivos and Candid will market each company's products and areas of expertise to deliver a comprehensive sleep and oral health solution to patients in the United States and Canada. The focus of the collaboration will be Candid's CandidPro clear aligner for straightening teeth and the Vivos System for treating OSA. The two companies will also share educational resources, training, and key opinion leaders to bridge the gap between airway health and orthodontic therapy.

"By teaming with Candid, we are aiming to provide patients with access not only to our highly effective Vivos System, but also simultaneous access to CandidPro's novel orthodontic treatment. We believe the Vivos-Candid collaboration will provide for the first solution that seamlessly integrates sleep and orthodontic therapy to create better patient outcomes for treating OSA and enhance overall health and wellness across the board." said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. "We are hopeful that this joint effort will increase market penetration and accelerate revenue growth for both companies as we each attract and expand our respective North American dental and healthcare networks."

Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, Vivos and Candid will join forces to explore new research and development opportunities for device development and other alliances related to orthodontics, OSA, and snoring. Candid will also conduct specialized training sessions at the Vivos Institute, the Company's new state-of-the-art international training center in Denver, Colorado, as well as semi-annual seminars for both dentists and medical doctors to provide additional learning opportunities. The parties will act on a non-exclusive basis, although during the term of the agreement, Candid's aligners will become the official clear aligner of Vivos and Vivos' oral devices and proprietary protocols will become the official sleep apnea therapy program of Candid.

"Candid was built on a foundation of clinical excellence and has always put patient health first. Since launching Candid in 2017, my co-founders and I have strived to shine a light on the correlation between teeth alignment, oral health, and chronic illnesses, like obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics and Candid are where airway and sleep, oral health, and orthodontic therapy come together for the first time," added Nick Greenfield, Candid Co-Founder and CEO. "By combining Vivos' therapeutic protocol for OSA and its VIP doctor network with Candid's treatment methodology and CandidPro network, together we look forward to offering a full-service solution for patients suffering from OSA."

"As someone who focuses his practice on combining sleep-disordered breathing, orthodontics and comprehensive dentistry, I know how important it is to treat all oral health conditions as part of one comprehensive solution," concluded Dr. Ben Miraglia, DDS, Chief Clinical Consultant of Airway Health Solutions, Vivos Provider and recognized thought leader in sleep-disordered breathing, clear aligner therapy and craniofacial development. "The Vivos-Candid alliance is a true win-win for patients who are looking to improve their sleep, oral health and confidence all at the same time."

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment involves customized oral appliances and treatment protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for adults with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos' oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,250 trained dentists.

Combining proprietary technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient's upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology, for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com .

About Candid Care Co.

Candid is a digital platform for oral healthcare. Coupling the expertise and attention of private practice orthodontics with the convenience and affordability of telehealth, Candid delivers the best of both worlds. Our patent-pending approach to treatment planning and our intuitive ecosystem of hardware and software offer superior care and outcomes. Our recently launched professional product, CandidPro, provides enhanced features and services exclusively available for cases started and finished inside the dental practice. We are on a mission to redefine orthodontics and unlock self-expression for all patients across the Candid ecosystem.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of the Company's management made in connection therewith contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as "aim", "may", "could", "expects", "projects," "intends", "plans", "believes", "predicts", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Candid Care as described herein) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vivos' filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

