Vivos Therapeutics Brings Together Industry Leaders For First Ever "Breathing Wellness Conference"

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivos Therapeutics, a leading company focused on addressing the root causes of mild-to-moderate sleep apnea, convened the inaugural "Breathing Wellness Conference". Dental industry leaders shared discoveries, patient testimonials, and treatment methods highlighting the effectiveness of non-invasive, non-surgical solutions for sleep apnea, a serious sleep disorder which can be the result of an obstructed airway caused by narrow dental arches and/or an underdeveloped jaw. The Vivos System consists of multi-disciplinary therapeutic protocols and oral appliances which increase and enhance the airway. It is the only non-surgical treatment to offer a potentially permanent solution for sleep apnea.

"We are thrilled to have brought together the world's leading experts in this movement to truly defeat sleep apnea through non-invasive and non-surgical means," said Vivos Therapeutics CEO and Director Kirk Huntsman. "The research and testimonials witnessed during this gathering are incredibly powerful, and the people doing this incredible work have the power to change the world by successfully addressing this debilitating condition."

Renowned speakers included:

Dr. David Singh DMD PhD DDSc, President & Chief Medical Officer of Vivos Therapeutics and the creator of the Vivos System who also serves as a Board Member of the American Sleep and Breathing Association and is a member of the World Sleep Federation

DDS, specialist in providing therapy for OSA positive children and adults, neuralgias, neuropathies, facial/cervical myofascial pain, and TM joint disorders Dr. Ben Miraglia DDS, a private practitioner of more than 20 years specializing in full-mouth restorative dentistry procedures, such as dental implants

The Breathing Wellness Conference honored Dr. Singh, Dr. Cortes, Dr. Griffin, Dr. Heit, and Dr. Bennett with "Pioneer Awards" for their efforts and advancements in the fight against sleep apnea. Dr. Jonathan Greenburg was also a recipient of a "Pioneer Award". Greenburg is the inventor of the Hybrid Concept for ZYPPAH oral devices.

The "Breathing Wellness Conference" took place one day after the announcement of a partnership between Vivos Therapeutics and Pro Player Health Alliance, a provider in the National Football League Players Association's Professional Athletes Foundation (PAF) sleep apnea research program. Vivos will participate in the NFLPA's Professional Athletes Foundation's health and wellness checkup events that along with a full cardiovascular evaluation also focuses on breathing wellness. Events will take place in NFL team cities and at the 2019 Pro Bowl and Super Bowl.

Andre Collins, Executive Director of NFLPA's Professional Athletes Foundation says, "Normal, unobstructed, breathing is essential for life, especially at night. The negative health implications of untreated sleep apnea are numerous and impact millions of Americans. Vivos Therapeutics hopes through their health and wellness checks with the NFLPA's PAF, they will not only help NFL football players but increase public education on the early warning signs of sleep apnea, and introduce The Vivos System's non-invasive pain-free solution to a wider audience."

ABOUT VIVOS

Headquartered in Denver Colorado, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is research and development company that provides training for dentist and health care providers, allowing them to integrate breathing wellness into their practice. The Vivos System is a proprietary, non-invasive, non-surgical treatment protocol, administered by a multidisciplinary team of highly-trained health care professionals. This revolutionary technology represents the first hope for a lasting solution to the problem of sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics has over 765 Certified Provides in 21 States and two Canadian Provinces. For more information about Vivos, please visit https://www.vivoslife.com/.

