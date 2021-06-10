VIVOTEK Announces Rebrand, Reveals Commitment to "Get the Picture"

Alex Liao, the president of VIVOTEK stated, "When we say, 'We Get The Picture', it means to understand the whole situation in a prompt manner, and to always be a step ahead to deliver the solutions demanded by our end-users. During the rebrand journey, we discovered that the way we did business for the last two decades, with outstanding service and business integrity, has profoundly shaped who we are today. Our new positioning and look redefine our role in the next era of IoT, but more importantly, deliver the clear message to our customers and partners that they can trust and stand side by side with VIVOTEK."