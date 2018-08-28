Vixxo Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

"Vixxo is on a path for growth backed by our innovative solutions and proven results in facilities management, but it's our trusted associates that are our most valuable asset," Reavey said. "René's expertise across all functional areas of HR will support Vixxo as we continue to grow a strong and dedicated team across North America."

René brings more than 15 years of experience in developing transformational HR programs to the Vixxo team. She joins the company from Iron Mountain, where she held various roles driving HR strategy, including enterprise-wide talent management initiatives, large-scale acquisitions, and their global transformation efforts. She began her career at international law firm WilmerHale, where she spent more than five years honing her deep expertise across all major HR disciplines.

Vixxo is a leading technology-enabled facility management company for many Fortune 500 clients in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 65,000+ client locations.

