Viz.ai Wins UCSF's 2020 Digital Health Award for Best New Application of A.I.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I. healthcare company, Viz.ai, has won the prestigious UCSF Digital Health Award for Best New Application of A.I. On the heels of receiving the first New Technology Add-on Payment from CMS for an A.I. powered software system, this award further validates the real world benefits Viz.ai brings to stroke patients.

Spanning over 15 classifications, UCSF award winners were chosen by a panel of over 250 judges from practicing clinicians, healthcare executives, industry thought leaders and seasoned investors. The awards attract hundreds of nominees from the leading companies in digital healthcare and seek to showcase the companies making the greatest impact in each category through a robust, multistage, competitive process.

Presented by Glen Tullman, Executive Chairman of Livongo and winner of the award in 2019, the Best New Application of A.I. award recognizes the groundbreaking work Viz.ai is doing to improve patient outcomes using applied artificial intelligence. "We're delighted to be recognized by UCSF, an institution that I've long revered both as a surgeon and entrepreneur," said Dr. Chris Mansi, CEO of Viz.ai. "It's exciting to see the advancements being made in healthcare through applied artificial intelligence, which makes our win in this important category a true honor. Not only is this win a great endorsement of the industry in general but also reinforces the work we are doing to scale our business while delivering to the market a clinically impactful and financially viable implementation of A.I."

Viz.ai is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that seeks to scale improved patient outcomes using deep learning algorithms embedded in easy to use, provider and outcome centric digital products. Viz LVO synchronizes stroke care, by applying deep learning algorithms to medical imaging while providing mobile communication and planning tools to get the right patient, to the right doctor, at the right time. Viz.ai has been recognized by Forbes, CNBC and Fast Company multiple times as one of the leading AI healthcare companies in the US.

Viz.ai, is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai's mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment, improve access to care, and increase the speed of diffusion of medical innovation. Viz.ai's flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage, and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis. A third FDA clearance was granted in 2020 for Viz ICH, which uses A.I. to automatically detect suspected intracranial hemorrhage on CT imaging. In September 2020, Viz LVO became the first A.I. software in history to receive a CMS granted New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) after demonstrating a significant reduction in time to treatment and improved clinical outcomes in patients suffering a stroke.

Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Greenoaks, CRV, and Threshold.

UCSF Health Hub is a 501c3 non-profit supported and funded by Silicon Valley's top health-related venture capital firms in a unique affiliation with UCSF. UCSF Health Hub connects ideas and companies with the people, expertise, and capital to scale breakthrough healthcare solutions and produces monthly on-campus events operates a company-to mentor-to clinician online matching system called Health Hub Connect and produces the UCSF Digital Health Awards show.

