VIZIO Exceeds Retailer Expectations, Sells Over Half A Million Smart TVs Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday

4K UHD TVs were a big driver in overall numbers this past weekend, with sales up 80% over the previous year's holiday, while premium models saw an 87% increase from last year. 46 to 50-inch TVs are still a big seller, but 65- and 75-inch models are quickly becoming the new normal, with year over year sales of 132%. VIZIO's award-winning 65-inch P-Series® Quantum X 4K UHD TV, with up to 3000 Nits of brightness, Quantum Color and 386 zones of contrast-enhancing local dimming, for example, was a huge hit at Costco. Meanwhile, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco and Target all had 65-inch UHD models like the M-Series™ Quantum or the 75-inch V-Series™ that also helped crush sales goals.

"Consumers are looking for amazing picture quality and a simple smart TV experience, making VIZIO an easy choice," said Paul Hernandez, Senior Vice President of Sales, VIZIO. "We are constantly innovating in order to provide a best-in-class entertainment experience for our customers. When consumers choose VIZIO they trust in our prized picture quality, award-winning smart TV features and superior customer service."

The company is committed to providing the best home entertainment experience to consumers and the VIZIO SmartCast™ platform is available across the entire VIZIO Smart TV product line. SmartCast includes a number of must-have features, including WatchFree™, which offers 150+ free-to-use streaming channels powered by Pluto TV. There are a growing number of popular apps and an ability for users to share content from a user's mobile device via Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in. Customers can even control their smart home with the integrated support for voice assistants, including Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices. Consumers can find VIZIO UHD TVs and Sound Bars in stores and online at Amazon, Best Buy, BJs Wholesale, Costco, Dell, Meijer, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

