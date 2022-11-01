Vizion joins the rapidly-growing Open Visibility Network

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Visibility Network (OVN) has announced that Vizion , an ocean freight container tracking visibility provider, has joined this rapidly-growing international network. Launched in collaboration between Tive , Project44 , and FourKites in 2021, the OVN is a consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. To date, several industry leaders have joined the network, including Everstream Analytics , TransVoyant , MarineTraffic , ParkourSC , WeatherOptics , FarEye , BlueBox Systems , TextLocate , Trucker Cloud , Resilinc and TruckerTools .

Tracking the journey of a containerized shipment from origin to destination remains a challenge. Lack of mobile/cellular coverage over the ocean reduces the ability of shippers, 3PLs, ports, and last-mile delivery providers to optimize their resources to ensure shipment delivery—on time and in full. Many cargo owners and freight forwarders track containers manually, which leads to significant inefficiencies. They spend their time calling carriers, and bouncing from website to website in search of location updates and ETAs—adding the information they find to Excel workbooks.

Vizion provides an innovative solution to this visibility problem. Its container tracking API connects carrier information with additional data sources to provide standardized and validated tracking events, enabling fully consolidated shipment overviews, actionable details, and performance statistics to increase efficiency long-term.

Vizion's API and data services provide ocean-freight shipment tracking in as close to real-time as possible based on a container number or master bill of lading. The ocean-freight tracking API pushes the most complete, standardized, and detailed container tracking events to any TMS, ERP or other software system or spreadsheet, providing shippers visibility into the freight that drives their business. As such, Vizion helps its customers avoid costs associated with not knowing where the products are located, poor customer experience, and detention and demurrage fees.

The Open Visibility Network offers an environment that opens the world's visibility data—and makes it accessible to everyone in the supply chain industry. By working in collaboration, OVN members integrate their technologies and provide all customers with improved speed to market, an optimized supply chain, and increased transparency and customer satisfaction. In the meantime, as members connect with other open visibility providers, their journey to partnerships and other collaborations accelerates as well.

OVN is excited to announce the joining of its newest member—Vizion—and add a critical visibility technology to its collective.

"We've always believed that visibility is the key to greater collaboration across the global supply chain," said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. "Joining the Open Visibility Network is an opportunity for Vizion to expand its role in delivering visibility and promoting much-needed collaboration throughout the industry."

"By aggregating and analyzing data from multiple sources, Vizion's open APIs provide supply chain stakeholders with critical container level real-time data," says Krenar Komoni, founding member of OVN and CEO & Founder of Tive Inc. "As such, VizionAPI complements visibility solutions offered by current OVN members and enhances collaboration towards end-to-end visibility for the customers. We are beyond excited to welcome them to the network."

OVN welcomes supply chain technology and visibility providers to join the ranks of membership. Reach out at [email protected] , or visit the OVN website at www.openvisibility.com .

About Open Visibility Network

Open Visibility Network (OVN) is an open consortium of supply chain, transportation, and logistics technology providers on a mission to optimize global supply chain efficiency via open visibility and collaboration. OVN is the first platform that enables the stakeholders to collaborate openly and while exchanging data and insights (APIs) cultivate an ecosystem that strives to achieve end-to-end visibility across all shipment modes and lanes. For more information, visit openvisibility.com.

About VizionAPI

Vizion is an API-based solution for ocean freight visibility. The company's API helps logistics service providers, cargo owners, and other stakeholders act on their digital ambitions by integrating essential data and insights into existing enterprise systems and delivering a stronger customer experience. Vizion's products include visibility APIs, data benchmarking, and enriched, accessible datasets built on fundamentally sound information technology infrastructures. Contact Vizion at [email protected] .

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage, and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve the customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

