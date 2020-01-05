VIZIO's 2020 SmartCast TV Lineup Advances Picture Quality Leadership with More Quantum Color Models and First OLED TV

"Our mission has always been to make cutting-edge picture quality and a best-in-class smart TV user experience attainable for everyone," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We're excited with the performance improvements that our new IQ video processors and ProGaming Engine bring to our 2020 lineup, especially when combined with VIZIO TVs that offer the highest performance Quantum Color and peak brightness in the industry. Plus, utilizing the new processing power to optimize the strengths of OLED picture quality proves that VIZIO's leadership in the TV industry has never been stronger."

Across the 2020 lineup, VIZIO's SmartCast TVs add enhanced performance and more intelligence than ever before thanks to a first-of-its-kind processor for the U.S. market, as well as a new, powerful gaming engine3. With incredible 64-bit image processing and 1 GHz CPU, the all-new VIZIO IQ processors add multi-step algorithms to more accurately upscale HD/FHD to 4K resolution, reduce noise and artifacts, and intelligently enhance detail and contrast with pixel-level brightness adjustments. The new 3D color engine works in concert with auto calibration to improve color accuracy and create an image that is true to the artist's original intent. The premium IQ Ultra™ processor also enriches picture processing with AI and machine learning capabilities.

New for the 2020 lineup, is the introduction of VIZIO's ProGaming Engine that takes Xbox One X and PlayStation® 4 performance to the next level with support for Variable Refresh Rates (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz for greater motion clarity and smoother gameplay. The ProGaming Engine's faster response time and the input's lower lag further improve picture detail so that users can see every action and can respond faster than ever. In addition, Auto Game Mode with auto low latency is automatically engaged when console gameplay is detected, so users can enjoy the highest gaming performance every time they play.

About the 2020 Lineup

Pushing the boundaries of what High Dynamic Range can deliver, VIZIO's 2020 P-Series Quantum X arguably has the industry's best picture, offering incredible brightness, contrast and color performance. With up to 3000 nits of peak brightness for brilliant highlights and incredible detail, as well as 800 nits full screen brightness for true-to-life outdoor scenes, the P-Series Quantum X will bring the most dynamic images to life. The TV's full-array LED backlight with up to an incredible 792 zones of local dimming ensures the deepest blacks and eye-popping contrast. Further elevating picture performance is one of the highest performing Quantum Dot panels in the market, boasting 165% more color4 for a vibrant yet subtly-nuanced color palette with pearlescent blues, emerald greens and crimson reds. Available in 65-inch, 75-inch and now a cinema-worthy 85-inch size, the P-Series Quantum X was created with elevated craftsmanship, complete with a bezel-less design.

Not to be outdone, VIZIO's new P-Series Quantum model offers premium 4K HDR performance with the IQ Ultra processor and 240 zones of local dimming for detailed highlights and deep, dark blacks. A blazing 1200 nits of peak brightness gives brighter scenes a lifelike appearance and, when combined with Quantum Color technology, helps expand the color volume to rank amongst the industry's top models. VIZIO's P-Series Quantum TVs are available in 65- and 75-inch sizes.

In addition to upgrading the award-winning Quantum Color models, VIZIO is introducing its first-ever 4K OLED TVs in 55 and 65-inch sizes. Built for the cinephile, the TV's self-emitting pixels offer true blacks, infinite contrast, and unmatched viewing angles, making it the perfect option for watching your favorite films in a darkened home theater. Backed by VIZIO's IQ Ultra™ processor for unparalleled color, contrast, and clarity, the luxurious, borderless 4mm thin display blends into any space and is made to pair perfectly with the VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar, a 5.1.4 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio solution with revolutionary rotating front height speakers.

VIZIO's 2020 M-Series Quantum lineup brings premium features to mid-range price points, providing picture quality improvements, HDMI 2.1 inputs, and VIZIO's IQ Active™ processor for powerful image processing and high performance gaming. With models ranging from 50-inches to 65-inches, the series offers AMD FreeSync and Variable Refresh Rates for smoother video game graphics. The top 55-inch and 65-inch M-Series Quantum models offer a high performance step up in picture quality, with 90 local dimming zones and 800 nits of peak brightness for incredible contrast to give HDR content a realistic appearance. M-Series Quantum TVs offer up to 30 local dimming zones – doubling 2019's model – for deep blacks, while preserving up to 600 nits of peak brightness for impactful HDR highlights.

Rounding out the impressive 2020 lineup is the V-Series, which offers exceptional 4K HDR picture performance at an incredible value. Available in sizes ranging from 40- to 70-inch models, the 2020 V-Series brings the same broad HDR support (Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+), next generation SmartCast 4.0, and future-proof HDMI 2.1 inputs with eARC that are available across the entire lineup to an incredible price point. In addition, VIZIO's IQ Active processor gives the V-Series a razor sharp image, while the V-Gaming Engine offers lower input lag, faster response time, and auto low-latency for a clean, smooth picture with amazing clarity that will maximize every player's gaming performance.

To help take advantage of the strong picture quality capabilities of its UHD TV lineup, VIZIO is excited to announce support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and now HDR10+. Support for all consumer HDR formats means viewers do not have to worry if their TV can play back the content they want to watch in the format they want to watch it in. Similarly, VIZIO is proud to support viewing content as close to the filmmaker's original intent as possible, and will incorporate the UHD-Alliance Filmmaker Mode in 2020 UHD models.

SmartCast 4.0 and more

The industry's best image is only worthwhile with great content, and VIZIO's SmartCast platform makes finding great content easy. VIZIO's 2020 lineup includes SmartCast 4.0, the latest upgrade to VIZIO's smart TV platform that gives consumers the power to stream, control, and share the entertainment they love. The 2020 update will add to SmartCast's existing feature set, bringing faster, more personalized experiences to VIZIO SmartCast users5. See the separate SmartCast press release for details.

Pricing and availability for the 2020 line-up of VIZIO SmartCast TVs will be available closer to launch.

VIZIO 2020 LED TV Lineup



P-Series™

Quantum X P-Series™

Quantum M-Series™ Quantum V-Series PX P9 M8 M7 V5 Sizes 65", 75", 85" 65", 75" 55", 65" 50", 55", 65" 40", 43", 50",

55", 58", 60",

65", 70" TV Backlight Full Array Local

Dimming Full Array Local

Dimming Full Array Local

Dimming Full Array Local

Dimming Full Array Local Dimming

Zones Up to 792 Up to 240 90 Up to 30 N/A Brightness Up

to UltraBright

3000 Up to

UltraBright 1200 UltraBright 800 UltraBright 600 250 nits (full

screen) Color Quantum Color Quantum Color Quantum Color Quantum Color Standard Processor IQ Ultra™ IQ Ultra™ IQ Active™ IQ Active™ IQ Active™ Gaming Engine6 ProGaming

Engine™ ProGaming

Engine™ ProGaming

Engine™ ProGaming

Engine™ V-Gaming

Engine HDR Contrast Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG Resolution 4K Ultra HD Motion Clarity Clear Action 960 Clear Action 360 Clear Action 360 - Refresh Rate Dynamic Motion Rate 240 Dynamic Motion Rate 120 Variable Refresh

Rate 48Hz-120Hz 48Hz-60Hz - HDMI All new - HDMI 2.1

For more information visit, VIZIO.com/CESTV.

Visit us at CES

VIZIO's 2020 Showcase is being held at the Vdara Hotel & Spa (2600 West Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas) in the Viñoly Grand Ballroom, by invitation only. Media can schedule meetings on Sunday, January 5th, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Monday, January 6th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. by emailing press@VIZIO.com.

About VIZIO

