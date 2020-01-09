VIZIO's Sustainability Efforts Praised by Environmental Protection Agency

The Gold Tier is given to companies that demonstrate a commitment to recycling at least 95% of all used electronics. VIZIO exceeded that bar in 2019 by sending 100% of all its used electronics to certified recyclers or refurbishers backed by a third-party certification program.

Over the past six years, VIZIO has averaged more than 40,000,000 pounds of recycled electronic waste every 12 months, totaling 260,000,000 pounds by the end of 2019. Alongside its consumer recycling dropoffs, network of green partners, and resource center on state regulations, this longstanding program is evidence of the importance VIZIO places on environmental sustainability.

"We never stop talking about recycling and sustainability in every part of our business," said Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer, VIZIO. "We are once again humbled by the EPA's recognition of our electronic waste recycling program and we'll continue to push our business and supply-chain to further expand our collective environmental stewardship practices."

For more information about VIZIO's sustainability projects visit VIZIO.com/environment and to learn more about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visit EPA.gov. The Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony took place at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

