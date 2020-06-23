Vizmoo Creates 'Smash Corona' for Virtual World Arcade

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizmoo LLC will be participating in Virtual World Arcade's upcoming COVID-19 Indie Dev Fundraising Conference in VR on June 25, 2020, for a 3D, immersive gaming event to benefit World Central Kitchen and Indie developers from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. PST. Vizmoo released a new level called "SMASH CORONA" (video) for Groove Catcher, Vizmoo's VR rhythm game. Players smash coronaviruses while grooving to a high-energy Samba and return color to the world as COVID-19 is irradiated.

In-game screenshot composite image showing the Coronavirus "Beat" objects and "Groove Lines" that compose a level in Groove Catcher.

"We made this level to help people vent their frustration around coronavirus in a healthy and fun way while supporting COVID relief and Indie devs," Vizmoo CTO and co-founder Michael Stauffer. Vizmoo will donate their full portion of the event's proceeds to the World Central Kitchen. The new level is available to everyone in the Free Groove Catcher Demo on Steam for Vive, Oculus, WMR and Index systems.

Groove Catcher, a pre-release rhythm game, fuses timing, flow, and visual flair into riveting gameplay. With a wide variety of music and levels ranging from meditative to high energy, Groove Catcher fans, young and old, run the gamut from laid back to fiercely competitive. Players can make their own levels using an in-game level builder, it's as easy as dancing along with the music. User-generated levels can then be shared with other players, creating a library of diverse movements for the 30+ songs and jams currently available in the Alpha. With the recent addition of side-loading your own songs, level sharing has infinite possibilities.

Vizmoo is a new indie game dev studio in Philadelphia, PA. The founders got together to merge their life-long interests as musicians and dancers.

Press Contact, William DeHaven, 267-261-4908, [email protected]

