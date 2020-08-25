Vizzia Technologies Achieves Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, was recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

This is Vizzia's third consecutive appearance on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, due to the company's three-year revenue growth of 98 percent. According to Inc. magazine, only 1 in 10 companies have made the list three times.

Vizzia Technologies

"We are honored to join the elite 10% of companies to achieve three appearances on the coveted Inc. 5000," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "The Vizzia team has consistently delivered excellent products and support to our growing list of healthcare customers nationwide."

Vizzia is also one of only 123 health technology companies to make the Inc. 5000, according to MobiHealthNews -- a leading provider of news and research in the mobile and digital health community (a publication of HIMSS Media).

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

