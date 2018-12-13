VLP Therapeutics Awarded $3.9 million Grant by Global Health Innovative Technology Fund for Further Development of Dengue Vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT) Fund has awarded VLP Therapeutics a $3.9 million grant to further develop a novel tetravalent dengue virus-like particle vaccine.

"The GHIT Fund's commitment is an important step for the further validation of our virus-like particle vaccine technology. We are grateful to the GHIT Fund for its continued support of this important vaccine. Their past support years enabled us to show proof of concept for our novel dengue VLP vaccine in critical animal studies, and the new grant will enable further development and manufacturing of this novel Dengue vaccine candidate," says Dr Wataru Akahata, CEO of VLP Therapeutics.

VLP Therapeutics has developed a novel dengue VLP vaccine using its proprietary technology. VLP Therapeutics' previously funded GHIT project demonstrated the dengue VLP vaccine's efficacy and safety in preclinical studies including non-human primates. The current project is focused on producing this VLP vaccine to conduct clinical trials. VLP Therapeutics is partnering with The Japan National Institute of Infectious Disease, Nagasaki University, Latham Biopharm Group and the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Contact:

Jacob Licht, Chief Operating Officer

240-421-9755

jlicht@vlptherapeutics.com

VLP Therapeutics

VLP Therapeutics was established in 2013 with a mission to create next-generation virus-like particles to transform traditional vaccine therapies. VLP Therapeutics modifies viruses to create novel cancer and infectious disease vaccine candidates, and the Company's virus-like particle vaccines have proven to be highly immunogenic in multiple animal models. VLP Therapeutics anticipates initiating a human trial of its Malaria vaccine in early 2019.

Global Health Innovative Technology (GHIT)

The GHIT Fund aims to facilitate global R&D partnerships for the discovery and development of new healthcare technologies for the developing world. The GHIT Fund invests in global R&D partnerships through a grant-making mechanism, thereby facilitating international partnerships that bring Japanese innovation, investment, and leadership to the global fight against infectious diseases and poverty in the developing world. The GHIT Fund partners include representatives from the Japanese Government, the pharmaceutical industry, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.

About Dengue

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that is one of the most serious public health problems worldwide. It is estimated that more than half of the world population is at risk of a dengue infection.

