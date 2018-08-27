VMA Hosts Second Valve Industry Knowledge Forum

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valve Manufacturers Association of America (VMA) announces the 2019 Annual Valve Industry Knowledge Forum: Conference, Tours and Exhibits in Birmingham, AL.

The 2nd Annual Valve Industry Knowledge Forum will be held April 9-11, 2019 at the Doubletree Hotel at Perimeter Park in Birmingham, AL. This event includes three distinct educational tracks: Technical, Manufacturing and Management/Marketing, as well as a pre-conference workshop on ASME B16.34 and optional tours of Honda Automotive Manufacturing Plant and Kamtek, Inc. (a division of MAGNA International).

Attendees can choose to participate in sessions from each of these tracks, creating their own customized training program. The keynote, Cybersecurity in the Industrial Sector, will be held in a joint opening session. The technical track features content on valve testing, standards, and end-user applications. The manufacturing track offers various case studies on industry topics such as tariffs, supply chain optimization, digital transformation of the factory floor, robotics and additive manufacturing. The management/marketing track features a wide variety of topics including: finance, legal, logistics, economic development, product specification, after-sale service, websites and social media.

This event is open to both members and non-members of the VMA, and is ideal for end users, engineering and consulting firms, distributors, manufacturing and supplier firms, or related industry groups and professionals. Attendees will receive 12 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and a certificate of completion will be granted at the close of the event.

Registration is now open and early-bird rates are available through Feb. 28.

About VMA: Founded in 1938, the Valve Manufacturers Association of America is a trade association that represents the interests of nearly 100 North American manufacturers of valves, actuators and controls. Collectively, members account for approximately 80% of the total industrial valve shipments out of U.S. facilities. VMA is headquartered in Washington, DC.

