VMD Awarded Website Support Services (WSS) Contract to Continue U.S. State Department Partnership

FAIRFAX, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp announced today that it successfully bid and won the Department of State (DoS) Website Support Services (WSS) contract recompete. Work on this five-year contract continued as of June 30.

"We've worked alongside the State Department for more than five years and winning this recompete is a huge validation of the team's work and the results we've delivered," VMD Chief Executive Officer Deepti Malhotra said. "We're thrilled to be continuing the partnership."

The WSS contract involves maintaining the Consular Affairs, Office of Consular Systems and Technology's (CA/CST) internal and external facing informational websites and web applications – including the online locations that Americans at home and abroad turn to when they need information about their passports or visas.

VMD will support the Department of State's mission-critical application portfolio and ensure that CA/CST's informational websites and web applications contain relevant and accurate information, are user-friendly, and remain accessible worldwide. The team will be modernizing many of the applications within the portfolio following an agile DevSecOps approach that infuses automated testing and security engineering at the start of the development cycle. The team will also perform software analysis, design, enhancement, and development support. This includes software management spanning installation, configuration, and implementation of changes and modifications and other supporting software for break/fix maintenance and enhancements required to support the production environment. Finally, VMD will also provide Tier III and Tier IV support for all of CA CST's informational websites and web applications and will support many varied modernization initiatives across the WSS operational environment.

"The WSS work is mission-critical within the State Department," Malhotra continued. "We're so pleased to be able to continue to support it and to make the State Department's websites accessible, reliable, and valuable for users."

