VMD Corp Expands its Homeland Defense Portfolio with New Contract Win at Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

FAIRFAX, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VMD Corp, innovative provider of mission-critical defense, security, and IT solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the Kansas City International Airport's (MCI) new airport security screening services partner. The company, which currently performs similar work at airports in Atlantic City, New Jersey (ACY), Rochester, New York (ROC), and Portsmouth, New Hampshire (PSM), will now support MCI and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), screening the nearly 12 million passengers and 100 million tons of cargo traveling through Kansas City each year.

"We're thrilled to bring MCI into the fold," VMD's Executive Vice President, Homeland Defense, Nydia Delgado-Garcia said. "With our other airport customers, we have consistently demonstrated our capabilities and our effectiveness, and have earned their trust and confidence. We look forward to doing the same thing in Kansas City. We're eager to get started."

The five-year task order, officially titled "Airport Security Screening Services and Required Deliverables for Kansas City International Airport (MCI), Kansas City, Missouri" was initially awarded in January under the TSA Screening Partnership Program (SPP). VMD began working on May 1 and will transition to full operational control in September. More than 350 employees will support the effort to screen passengers and baggage moving through the airport.

VMD's Delgado-Garcia continued, "We're a mission-focused team and we're ready to deliver for MCI. I can't wait for this team to showcase the best of VMD to our newest customer, which I know they'll do."

For more information on the TSA-SPP program, visit: https://www.tsa.gov/for-industry/screening- partnerships To learn more about VMD, including current job opportunities, please visit: https://vmdcorp.com/

