Vme TV will broadcast NuestroFest Hispanic Heritage Month Livestream

"We're honored to have Natti Natasha, the pride of Santo Domingo, as the host of this inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month show," said NuestroFest co-executive producer Ralph Paniagua. "Natti is the first female Reggaeton superstar to host one of our national pop culture festivals and her presence alone elevates the line-up." Natti's appearance coincides with the launch of her brand-new album, Nattividad.

Doris Vogelmann, Vice President of Programming for Vme Media added, "we are very happy to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with our audience and bring them an event with such high quality artists."

Other talent performing at the event include: Latin Legend Richie Ray; Anna Dominguez; Artefacto; Bryanne; Hemir; Chrissie-I-EECE; David Kada; Guillermo Roude; Isairis; JawnDarko; Soleil; Julito Alvarado; Leo Aether; Luis Gonzalez; Solo Fernández; and William Cepeda.

ABOUT VME TELEVISION

Vme TV is a premiere national Spanish language television network that provides a quality alternative to Latino families by selecting programming that is engaging, empowering, educational and entertaining. Vme is available in millions households in the United States, distributed via on DIRECTV, DISH Network & DIRECTV Stream. The 24-hour digital broadcast service is dedicated to entertaining, educating and inspiring families in Spanish with a contemporary mix of original productions, exclusive premieres, acquisitions, and popular public television programs specially adapted for Hispanics. To learn more about Vme TV, visit www.vmetv.com (or follow us on social media via www.facebook.com/vmetv or www.twitter.com/vmetv.

About Atlantino LLC

Over the past 35 years, Ralph and Joseph Paniagua have built Atlantino, a minority-owned company, into a powerhouse sponsorship and activations organization for Latino sports, entertainment, experiential, and digital. Through Atlantino, they have spearheaded Fortune 100 brand activations with Major League Baseball programs, the Roberto Clemente Brand, and more recently Golden Boy. In 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic canceling many major Latino events, Atlantino pivoted to co-produce the 116 Street Festival, Calle Ocho Festival, and the Dominican Days at the Ballpark at 18 MLB stadiums reaching millions of viewers. And through 2022, Atlantino will produce a series of Virtual content promoting the Baseball Icon Roberto Clemente.

About Brilla Media

Latina-owned and operated, Brilla Media provides brand marketers with premium Latinx branded storytelling, distribution, and guaranteed media. Created by Angela and Manny Ruiz, the innovative entertainment company features five pillars: Brilla Media (digital and social distribution), Brilla Creative (original storytelling), Brilla Social (influencer marketing with social media amplification), Brilla Live (festivals and livestreams), and Brilla Purpose (social good).

