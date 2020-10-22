VMFP Endorses Presidential Senate and House Candidates

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2005, VMFP is dedicated to ensuring that the rights and needs of veterans, active-duty service members (including national guard, coast guard, and reservists), and their families are understood by the American public, endorsed by our elected officials, and protected by legislation, regulation, and public policy initiatives.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress (www.vmfp.org) enthusiastically and proudly endorses the following candidates in the upcoming Federal Elections.

These candidates have demonstrated an extraordinarily strong commitment and deep understanding of the issues that affect America's veterans. They understand the need for military members who are reintegrating into the civilian job market to have access to educational benefits and job training opportunities and will introduce and support legislation that helps to achieve these goals. They endorse public support for priority funding of the Veterans Administration and declared determination to provide for the establishment of a national veterans and military family policy give veterans and their families hope that our states will have an elected representative who will vote in such a way as to keep faith with those who have served and sacrificed.

They have a deep personal understanding of the issues veterans and their families confront. Their decisions to support legislation for improving the treatment of veterans with traumatic brain injuries and PTSD, and their understanding of the need for providing and guaranteeing full health coverage for National Guard, Coast Guard, and Reserve personnel, demonstrate that candidates who have the character, courage and personal family experience to do what is right for those in service to our country. We feel that veterans, active duty, military families, and in fact, all people of United States will be well-served with their election to the US Office of President, Senate, or Representative and that America remains strong in national defense and in fighting terrorism.

Veterans and Military Families for Progress is a 501(c)(4) non-partisan, not-for-profit, tax-exempt Veterans' organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. It is a 21st Century organization made up of members located throughout the country, and from across the breadth of rank and military services, who served, are serving, or are family members of those who have heeded the call to serve their country in the U.S. military.





President/Vice President Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Arizona 7 Ruben Gallego Arizona Senate Mark Kelly Colorado 6 Jason Crow Colorado Senate John Hickenlooper Connecticut 5 Jahana Hayes Delaware Senate Chris Coons Hawaii 2 Kaiali'i Kahele Idaho 1 Rudy Soto Illinois 17 Cheri Bustos Iowa 1 Abby Finkenauer Iowa 4 J. D. Scholten Iowa Senate Theresa Greenfield Maine 2 Jared Golden Michigan 3 Hillary Scholten Michigan Senate Gary Peters New Jersey 3 Andrew Kim New Jersey 4 Stephanie Schmid New Jersey 7 Tom Malinowski New Jersey 11 Mikie Sherrill New Jersey Senate Cory Booker New York 2 Jackie Gordon New York 11 Max Rose New York 22 Anthony Brindisi North Carolina 2 Deborah Ross North Carolina 11 Morris Davis North Carolina Senate Cal Cunningham Oklahoma 1 Kojo Asamoa-Caesar Oklahoma 3 Zoe Ann Midyett Oregon Senate Jeff Merkley Pennsylvania 1 Brian Fitzpatrick Pennsylvania 6 Chrissy Houlahan Pennsylvania 17 Conor Lamb Rhode Island Senate Jack Reed Texas 23 Gina Ortiz Jones Virginia 1 Qasim Rashid Virginia 2 Elaine Luria Virginia 5 Cameron Webb Virginia Senate Mark Warner

NATIONAL CONTACT:

Matthew Cary, Executive Director (202) 841-1687

Jack Krueger, President Tel: (863) 207 6457

[email protected]

SOURCE Veterans and Military Families for Progress

Related Links

http://www.vmfp.org

