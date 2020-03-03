VMW Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Investigation of VMware, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of VMware, Inc. ("VMware " or "the Company") (NYSE: VMW). Investors who purchased VMware securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vmw.

The investigation concerns whether VMware and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, VMware disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into its backlog of unfilled orders. Specifically, VMware advised investors that the SEC requested a series of documents and information related to the Company's backlog and associated accounting and disclosures in December 2019. On this news, VMware's stock price fell $15.11 per share, or 11.14%, to close at $120.52 per share on February 28, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased VMware shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vmw. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

