VMware SASE and SD-WAN Helps Organizations Take a Holistic Approach to Networking and Security

Edge computing helps organizations reduce latency, obtain real-time data quickly and efficiently, and derive valuable insights they can use to enhance their business processes

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years accelerated Information Technology (IT) trends that were already underway: rapid increase in the adoption of cloud, multi-cloud, and internet of things (IoT); a smarter edge for use cases such as modern retail, healthcare, and manufacturing; and a distributed workforce, where employees can be anywhere. Software-defined (SD) WAN technology eliminates the traditional WAN connectivity challenges associated with distributed enterprise applications and IoT devices that held back this acceleration.

Edge computing security

The need to more securely connect distributed users to cloud-based applications is driving the adoption for software-defined, cloud-delivered security. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) combines the flexibility of SD-WAN technology with a full suite of security services it delivers from the cloud. SASE points of presence (PoPs) provide networking and security functions closer to the user, enabling fast and more secure access

Frost & Sullivan's latest white paper, As Edge Computing Gains Traction, the Business Case for SASE is Stronger than Ever, explores how market trends highlight the demand for the cloud-delivered networking, compute, and security architecture that SASE delivers.

To download the complimentary white paper please click here

As public cloud adoption levels continue to increase post-pandemic due to hybrid and multi-cloud configurations, businesses should:

Integrate edge computing as part of hybrid cloud architecture to optimize and more securely connect edge locations back to data centers and cloud-hosted applications.

Implement hybrid and multi-cloud configurations to become more distributed and easily build, deploy, and continually optimize app delivery, for a more competitive edge.

Support hybrid work trends and optimize user connectivity to cloud-based applications.

Auto apply security conditions to users accessing enterprise applications based on the user identity and the context to mitigate risks and protect digital assets.

VMware SASE is an example of the right way to secure and speed access in this distributed landscape through cloud-delivered SD-WAN Edge devices, Gateways, SASE Orchestrator, Edge Network Intelligence™, and Edge Compute Stack. The global network of scalable VMware SASE PoPs delivers apps to users reliably, quickly, and more securely over a single management interface. The VMware SASE product family delivers enterprise agility through a cloud-first open architecture, superior digital experience with rock-solid SD-WAN connectivity, security based on zero-trust principles, and operational simplicity with vendor-agnostic Artificial Intelligence for Operations that can help predict and prevent problems before they occur.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Media Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930642/Edge_Computing_SASE_SD_WAN.jpg

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan