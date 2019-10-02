VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud VNF Achieves Integration Level 4 Certification on Ekinops OVP uCPE

PARIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of the collaboration between Ekinops and VeloCloud by VMware in March 2019, the two companies have worked to bring the solution to a new level. Now, VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud VNF has achieved Integration Level 4 certification on Ekinops OVP uCPE. This highest level of certification enables service providers to adopt the solution of "Ekinops OVP uCPE and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud" with confidence.

Service Providers around the world have launched SD-WAN services at scale, and bring greater agility for their customers to more securely access Cloud services. When SD-WAN is deployed as a VNF, Service Providers can offer another level of flexibility at the enterprise WAN Edge, helping combine best-of-breed services into solitary edge devices. That next stage requires a proven, robust integration. This is what VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, the market leader, and Ekinops OVP uCPE, the open and robust middleware and uCPE solution, have achieved through the Ekinops VNFs Certification Program.

Steve Woo, senior director for Product, VeloCloud business unit, VMware commented: "The advanced, field-proven technology brought by Ekinops OVP uCPE with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud gives service providers a winning combination of the industry leading SD-WAN in conjunction with whatever other services are required."

Ekinops VNFs Certification program has five levels from 0 to 4. Levels 0 to 2 confirm the VNF's technical compatibility with the Ekinops OVP uCPE running on OneOS6. Levels 3 to 4 certify the joint solution in a "real-life" Service Provider's environment. The Level 4 integration between VMware SD-WAN and Ekinops OVP uCPE will strongly support Service Providers in their successful delivery of the Business Services evolution through agile WAN services.

The certification Level 4 for VMware SD-WAN brings the following benefits to Service Providers:

Time saving in the validation and tuning process while offering high performance on Ekinops uCPE to achieve the best performance vs. cost ratio for such a solution. Remove integration barriers through a single point of service activation for uCPE and VMWare SD-WAN. This enables service providers to concentrate their efforts on their specific integration constraints with Ekinops' active support. Integration sustainability: Ekinops can support service providers throughout the entire solution lifecycle.

"We are very pleased to have reached such a robust integration of the VMware SD-WAN with Ekinops OneOS6 running on our OVP uCPE", commented Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops. "Ekinops guarantees this integration's sustainability which means any service provider can launch a VNF-based VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud solution in confidence knowing it is really a future-proof choice."

