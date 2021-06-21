VNA Care Collaborates with SHL Telemedicine using SmartHeart™ Technology 12 lead ECG

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNA Care and SHL Telemedicine Ltd. today announced a Collaboration for use of the SHL SmartHeart 12 Lead ECG technology in VNA Care's home health care services, to assist some individuals to come home from the hospital sooner, avoid stays in health care facilities, or learn to manage a newly diagnosed illness or disease.

Through this collaboration, VNA Care will deploy the use of this compact and portable technology in the home setting. SmartHeart is the first device of its kind to allow the transmission of a full hospital-grade 12 Lead ECG using a smartphone or tablet. FDA-cleared for use by patients and providers, the SmartHeart helps clinicians maintain continuity of care outside the hospital or medical office. Its user-friendly electrode belt wraps around the chest and requires far fewer wires than a traditional ECG machine and no gel or sticky tabs, allowing clinicians and patients to perform the ECG wherever they are, transmitting results to the provider within 30 seconds.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with VNA Care, a leading organization in the fields of home healthcare, hospice and community care, with long standing history and reputation," said Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine. "We believe that the use of our SmartHeart technology within the VNA Care range of healthcare services will have important clinical implications and improve patient care and satisfaction."

Adding the capability of remote full 12 Lead ECG monitoring through SmartHeart technology will bolster both the clinical and telemedicine programs VNA Care already offers to patients in their homes – enhancing care coordination and enabling patients to manage their own health with the support of a multi-disciplinary clinical team.

"As we continue to provide innovative in-home solutions for our patients, we are pleased to launch our collaboration with SHL Telemedicine," stated Jane Pike-Benton, COO & Chief Clinical Officer of VNA Care. "The ease of use of the SmartHeart will enable a higher degree of self-care, improved patient outcomes and enhance the patient's overall experience of care."

About VNA Care

VNA Care's nonprofit visiting nurse associations, VNA Care Network, VNA of Boston, and VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, have served millions of patients throughout Central and Eastern Massachusetts during our 135 year history. Our full range of home and community-based health care services help individuals live their best life at home.

VNA Care understands the challenges many face when wanting to remain safe and independent at home. Our focus on clinical excellence and commitment to quality ensures our patients are receiving the best possible care where they prefer it most – in the comfort of their own home. We provide a full complement of IV therapy services, extensive array of disease management and specialty services including diabetes, wound care, falls prevention, geriatric care, joint replacement therapies, and medication management. We also offer palliative and hospice care for individuals with advanced or terminal illnesses. These programs and services allow for a truly comprehensive, flexible and unique approach to care. VNA Care also offers no cost health care services and screenings, such as Keep Well Clinics for seniors, and health education programs to promote the public health of local communities.

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE SHL Telemedicine

