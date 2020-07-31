VNN Acquires WPA Network

MINNEAPOLIS, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN, America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform has acquired Washington Prep Athletics Network (WPA Network), the Lynden, WA-based software company and largest provider of comprehensive data management tools for High School Athletic Directors in the state. The deal connects thirty-five leagues and 85% of Washington's High Schools to the VNN network.

VNN's acquisition of WPA combines two major players of resource planning, communication and content creation software in the high school sports industry. Together the two will leverage each other's skills in product development, fundraising, conference management and game scoring to create a new fully-integrated package of digital necessities for athletic departments, ultimately saving administrators time and creating revenue-generating opportunities for all parties involved. Combined, the companies represent a consortium of technology-minded athletic administrators across forty states.

"The openness, excitement, and sense of membership that WPA's technology has brought to local communities in Washington is exactly the kind of partnership we aim to build with high school athletic departments all across the US," said VNN CEO Rick Ehrman. "The digitization of athletics is helping schools and their administrators save time, promote their programs, and make school sports more fun, affordable, and accessible for everyone involved. Through acquisitions like WPA and expanding our platform, we plan to lead the market in making this a reality for all schools."

"The focus of WPA network has always been to provide tools to Athletic Directors that make their jobs easier and improve the quality and timeliness of the information that they provide to their parents and communities. VNN is a like-minded company that provides similar services on a national scale. The acquisition by VNN is exciting because it will strengthen WPA Network and broaden the tools and services that we can offer to Washington Athletic Directors", said Mark Martin, Founder and CEO of WPA.

The acquisition, VNN's 2nd in the past six months after fundraising company RallyAroundUs , continues the company's consolidation of compatible businesses and brands to Connect Community Through Sport. Notable partnerships include the " Stimulus Plan for High School Sports" with Chipotle , " Project Five " with former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway and Twin Cities Orthopedics, HomeTown Ticketing , 8to18 , BoxOut Sports , Arbiter , and the company's revenue sharing program which contributes $350k yearly on average to VNN network schools.

About VNN

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of over 10% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 19-million passionate parents, athletes, fans, software providers, and athletic professionals across the country.

About Washington Prep Athletics Network

WPA Network has been the dominant provider of high school athletic websites and league scheduling and collaboration tools in Washington State for thirteen years currently serving 35 leagues, 350 high schools, and reaching over 95% of high school athletes and families in the State of Washington.

SOURCE VNN

Related Links

http://vnnsports.net

