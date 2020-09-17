VNN And Philadelphia Public League Launch Partnership

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN, America's largest and fastest-growing high school sports communication platform, has announced a partnership with the Philadelphia Public League, the interscholastic athletic league for the public high schools of the City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The deal launches a new official online home for the League on VNN's SportsHub platform, and debuts collaborative automation features between the league and its member schools.

Across Pennsylvania, the VNN marketing platform has made promoting high school sports programs easy for athletic directors no matter the school size. With current partners that include perennial state title contenders Upper St. Clair, Aliquippa, and Penn-Trafford, the agreement with the PPL extends VNN's network to 14% of the state's high schools and introduces "power" conference features to a new website for the organization which launched on August 1. The features, which include automated schedules, scores, and standings, will be populated through administrative tasks that athletic directors already do every day on their localized VNN platform, ultimately creating a vertically-integrated, engaging, accurate, and automated home for the league online. As part of the partnership, each member school will receive a collegiate-style website, team coordination app, fundraising tools, media score reporter, scheduling (via the league's long-time partner Arbiter) and their choice of other digital services including live scores, spirit shops, video, collegiate-style game graphics, and an online ticketing box office. Taken together, the agreement streamlines planning and promotion tasks across Philadelphia Public League member schools, saving time for local administrators and connecting communities closer to their high school sports more than ever before.

"With the Philadelphia Public League celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the kind of adaptability, collaborative spirit, and out-of-the box thinking baked into all levels of the organization is something you can see clearly with this initiative," said VNN CEO Rick Ehrman. "The board and PPL leadership are setting the pace for conferences across the country, and we couldn't be more excited to have the honor to help them kick off year one hundred one with a project that not only saves time for member schools, but shines a light on all the great things young athletes in Philadelphia are doing."

"The Philadelphia Public League is very excited about our partnership with VNN," said Michael P. Donahue, the league's Vice President of League Operations. "It will serve as a valuable tool for our coaches and athletic administrators across our great city, but more importantly it will provide a platform from which our student-athletes can showcase their skills and be recognized for their accomplishments. As our league enters our 100th year, we will continue to seek out partnerships, such as the one with VNN, in order to provide our student-athletes with the experience they deserve."

