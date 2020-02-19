VNTANA Launches Omnichannel 3D Automation Software to Simplify 3D E-Commerce

VNTANA established itself as a leader in creating unique hologram activations for top global brands including Adidas, Lexus, and Intel. Building on that knowledge and expertise, the newly launched platform aims to shape the future of e-commerce by simplifying the process of creating and distributing 3D versions of products across all digital channels.

The platform makes content creation faster and more efficient for 3D artists by automating the conversion of manufacturing product files into 3D Web, AR & VR e-commerce experiences—, reducing the manual labor required to create these assets by up to 95 percent. The new VNTANA proprietary 3D viewer and CMS enables brands to get their products onto customers' screens before manufacturing has even begun and even allows them to virtually try-on products at home, which is proven to increase conversions by more than 50 percent.

"We are constantly innovating technology that will allow people to see new realities. For brands and 3D artists, this means having the ability to create content that's more impactful for their audiences than what they've done before." Said Ashley Crowder, CEO and Co-Founder of VNTANA. "There have been amazing shifts in the ecosystem and demand is rising for 3D and AR tools that will help connect consumers with the right products and eliminate uncertainty in the buying journey. Virtual and augmented reality allows consumers to interact with a product, including manipulating it, visualizing it and trying it on. Our new platform is designed to help brands and creators realize that goal, and bring their products to life in minutes rather than weeks."

The new platform converts technical 3D assets to game-engine ready and web ready assets that can be used across 3D e-commerce, AR, VR and hologram through a centralized cloud platform. This is made possible through VNTANA's proprietary optimization algorithm and 3D viewer to provide the highest quality assets across all channels at scale.

VNTANA brings products to life, from design to 3D shopping, across web, augmented and virtual reality platforms-- in minutes, rather than weeks. VNTANA became the global leader in holograms by creating incredible consumer experiences for brands like Adidas, Intel, and Lexus —now they're empowering companies to create their own amazing 3D experiences. The VNTANA Platform is the fastest and easiest way to create, manage, and distribute 3D assets for web, AR, & VR in an end-to-end CMS. VNTANA is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit www.vntana.com or follow @VNTANAlive .

