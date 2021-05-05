VNTC Develops the World's First Hybrid Scoliosis Brace - Spinamic

Spinamic improves patients' quality of life by minimizing side effects from conventional braces, such as discomfort and psychological stress, without compromising the therapeutic effects of rigid braces.

4% of the world suffers from scoliosis, 44% of which are teenagers. Scoliosis is a disease that develops into mild, moderate, and severe state over a long period. Proactive treatment for scoliosis is necessary to avoid a possible surgery that might leave scars and side effects in the future.

In particular, girls account for 84% of all teenagers with scoliosis. During the fitting process of conventional brace, physical contact is unavoidable and can cause them to feel embarrassed. Spinamic was designed to combat these psychological aspects such as depression and loss of confidence for young patients.

Conventional rigid-type scoliosis braces could result in various side effects, including rib fractures, muscular weakness, shortness of breath, loss of confidence, and depression. As most scoliosis patients are teenagers, who are still growing, these braces may not fit for long or cause hygienic problems.

Spinamic employs a three-point pressure system like rigid braces and features dials used to adjust the pressure strength as the patient's condition improves. Accordingly, medical professionals can customize the brace as patients grow and also detach its components to wash them easily. Spinamic's aesthetic design reduces the visual burden on the patient and provides psychological stability and comfort to maximize compliance enabling patients to wear it for the recommended wearing time of 18 hours a day.

In 2020, Spinamic was a Gold Prize winner at International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), one of the world's top 3 design awards, for its innovative technology, social impact, and aesthetic design.

"While a conventional rigid brace takes more than two weeks to manufacture, Spinamic can be immediately customized and delivered based on clinical X-ray data," said a source from VNTC. "By gathering data on growth factors and spinal conditions as well as x-ray images, hospitals and parents can check the patient's treatment progress. We also plan to develop a software system that allows hospital to apply tailored treatment program to each patient through real-time monitoring of pressure."

