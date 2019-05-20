VNUE, Inc. Performing Rights Organization Client Pro Music Rights Signs Billboard-Charting Artist OG Maco

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced that Pro Music Rights, the groundbreaking performing rights organization (PRO) that recently became a strategic partner of the company to require VNUE's Soundstr MRT (Music Recognition Technology) for all of its licensees, has signed Billboard-charting recording artist and songwriter OG Maco to its roster.

OG Maco is best known for his 2014 debut single entitled "U Guessed It," a viral hit that peaked at number 90 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Charts. OG Maco has collaborated with dozens of artists, including Migos, Diplo, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, Offset, Fallout Boy, and many more.

"I'm overjoyed that OG Maco has chosen to bring his catalog to the Pro Music Rights family," Pro Music Rights Founder and CEO Jake P. Noch said in a statement released by Pro Music Rights. "He is a standout star in our sterling—and rapidly-expanding—roster of some of the world's greatest musical catalogs."

Pro Music Rights is a privately-funded, for-profit performing rights organization, only the fifth-ever organization of its kind formed in the United States. Pro Music Rights states that it controls a market share of 7.4% in the USA and that it represents over 2,000,000 works, some that feature notable acts such as Snoop Dogg, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, the late Nipsey Hussle, and many others.

VNUE, Inc. CEO Zach Bair said, "With the addition of OG Maco to Pro Music Rights' roster, the industry should take note that artists will no longer have to stand idle while their royalties are tied up in an opaque, antiquated system. I am excited to work with Jake and Pro Music Rights, and for VNUE to provide the underlying Soundstr technology and our industry-leading resources in helping to shape this new and innovative model; a model which we believe will be the future of general music licensing."

With the "pay-per-play" model recently announced by Pro Music Rights and VNUE, 100% of all public performance royalties are paid directly to the performers, songwriters, publishers, and legally-entitled rights holders, like OG Maco, all without having administrative fees deducted from their public performance royalties. Both Bair and Noch believe that the performing rights industry must move to a more transparent model, and VNUE's Soundstr will provide that underlying technology.

Pro Music Rights says it is actively reaching out to major DSPs such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Spotify, and more, to reach licensing agreements for Pro Music Rights catalog music played on each service. All license agreements will require VNUE's Soundstr monitoring and auditing.

For more information about Pro Music Rights, or if you are a songwriter interested in signing with the organization, please visit www.promusicrights.com.

About VNUE, Inc. / Soundstr (www.vnue.com • www.soundstr.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, by bringing together its set.fm (www.set.fm) platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and music recognition technology (MRT) Soundstr (www.soundstr.com). VNUE's team led by CEO Zach Bair, known as the pioneer in "instant live" recording, has produced live content and created experiential products for over 15 years for artists and companies including Slash, Seether, Peter Frampton, Foreigner, The Pixies, Blondie, EMI, Capitol Records, Rob Thomas, and many more. In addition to Bair, the company's leadership team also includes Lou Mann, former GM of Capitol Records and former president of House of Blues Media Properties; Jock Weaver, former president of Hard Rock International, founder and former president of TBA Entertainment, and chairman of Heritage Trust Company (a private equity firm); Jim King, former EVP at BMI, and who held "C" level positions at other major companies; Tony "Montana" Cardenas, founder of DiskFaktory and a platinum-selling Capitol Records recording artist and writer formerly with the band Great White; and Jeff Zakim, former head of Digital for Blue Note Records, and Global Digital Strategy for EMI Music.

