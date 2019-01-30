VNUE, Inc. To Record Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley At Country Radio Seminar (CRS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTCQB: VNUE) announced today that for the first time ever, the company is partnering with Radio Hall of Fame member Bob Kingsley, of Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40. VNUE will be producing limited-edition "instant live" recordings of Kingsley's Acoustic Alley event at this year's Country Radio Seminar.

These high-quality audio recordings will be made available exclusively to CRS attendees via custom-designed collectible laminates provided to them with their seminar registration. Each laminate will have a scratch-off code, where fans may then utilize VNUE's set.fm iOS app to download the content directly to their mobile device. They may also download the content via the set.fm website. This limited edition recording is provided compliments of Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40 and Band Against Cancer with Sarah Cannon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CRS.

The 8th annual Acoustic Alley performance is one of the most anticipated CRS after-hours events. This year's lineup of songwriters has earned numerous No. 1 singles, CMA Awards, ACM Awards, Grammys, and millions in sales. The evening's songwriters taking the spotlight are: Rhett Akins (Warner/Chappell), Chris DeStefano (Sony/ATV), Laura Veltz (Big Machine Music), JT Harding (THiS Music), Luke Laird (Creative Nation), Lori McKenna (Creative Nation), Brett James (Cornman Music/Warner/Chappell), Lee Thomas Miller (Warner/Chappell), Wendell Mobley (Warner/Chappell), Scooter Carusoe (BMG), and Heather Morgan (Sony/ATV).

"I have been fortunate enough to witness countless live concerts throughout my career, and nothing can replace those memories," said Bob Kingsley. "But thanks to Set.fm, we can offer something better - the ability for attendees to relive this night for years to come."

"We are very excited to be working with country radio icon Bob Kingsley, and to be introducing our high-quality instant recordings and technology to a Nashville audience," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "Acoustic Alley is truly unique in that the event features master songwriters performing their creations, and we will be there to capture every note of these very special performances."

Bair said that VNUE will also have a booth at the seminar, providing information on its set.fm and DiscLive consumer products, as well as its groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT), which will help songwriters get paid their fair share through accurate tracking of song plays in venues, bars, restaurants and radio stations. Soundstr MRT will also assist radio stations and these other businesses negotiate fairer licensing fees.

CRS is held at the Omni Hotel, in Nashville, Feb. 13-15, 2019. "Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley" will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 7 p.m. until midnight in the Legends Ballroom (level 2) at The Omni in Nashville, TN. A CRS badge is required for admittance.

For more information about CRS and Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley, please visit countryradioseminar.com.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTCQB: VNUE) is leading music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive, and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) platform.

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vnue.com

