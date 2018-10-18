VNUE Set To Record Rob Thomas Benefit For Sidewalk Angels Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTCQB: VNUE), announced today that it is again working with international superstar and Grammy-winner Rob Thomas to record his 8th annual Borgata shows supporting his charity Sidewalk Angels Foundation in January.

New this year, in addition to the set.fm instant download cards featured last year, the company is also offering limited edition double CD sets of each night's live performance through its exclusive license agreement with DiscLive (disclive.net), the pioneer in "instant live" recording. Each night, only 500 CD sets will ever be offered, and each will be individually numbered to reflect the collectability.

All three shows at Atlantic City's Borgata Casino Music Box, January 18th, 19th and 20th, 2019, are completely sold out, and VNUE will be there to capture and professionally produce every note. Fans may reserve their CD set online in advance at DiscLive.net.

This will be the eighth consecutive year that Thomas has held the shows at the Music Box benefitting his Sidewalk Angels Foundation, and the second year that VNUE will be working with the star for a charity close to his heart. At last year's event, VNUE raised over five figures for the charity.

The intimate acoustic shows feature Thomas performing a range of material from both Matchbox Twenty and his critically-acclaimed solo albums, as well as other material. He has described these shows as "singer-songwriter storyteller events; a shared moment with a small group of people" - and, for the first time ever, fans will be able to immediately take home their experience via the collectible DiscLive CD sets as well as with the set.fm digital download cards, with all proceeds benefiting Sidewalk Angels. This is the first time Thomas has ever released instant recordings to the CD medium.

"Last year's event for Sidewalk Angels was amazing, and we were able to raise a lot of money," Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE and "instant music" pioneer DiscLive, said. "This year, we are excited to again be working with Rob, and to extend this opportunity by offering fans a variety of formats, so they can experience the music that best suits their lifestyle. These products are high quality, and strictly limited – so once they are gone, they are gone forever."

"The success we had raising money for the charity last year was amazing," Rob's management said. "Given that success, we decided to partner with VNUE again this year and add these high quality 'instant' DiscLive CD sets, which we hope will add even more revenue to the Sidewalk Angels Foundation than last year."

Fans may pre-purchase the shows by pre-ordering now via the following link:

http://bit.ly/RobThomasBorgata

Sidewalk Angels Foundation, founded by Thomas and his wife Marisol in 2003, has raised more than $1 million and has helped groups such as Pets Alive, The Sato Project, Bully Breed Rescue, Equine Animal Rescue, The Animal House in Jamaica and the Tunica Humane Society.

About Rob Thomas (www.robthomasmusic.com)

Rob Thomas is one of modern music's most compelling and commercially successful artists. For 20 years, he has been the front man and primary composer for Matchbox Twenty, leading the quintet to multiplatinum success over the course of four albums and a string of No. 1 hits that include "Push," "3AM," "Bent," "If You're Gone," and "Unwell." Thomas recently released his 3rd solo album, "The Great Unknown" the follow up to 2005's platinum-certified No. 1 album "…Something To Be" and 2009's "cradlesong" . Thomas made history with "…Something to Be" as being the first album by a male artist from a rock or pop group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With "cradlesong" he made history once again as the only male artist with multiple #1 hits at Adult Top 40, tying Pink with most #1s by a solo artist in the Billboard 200 chart's history. "Smooth", Thomas' collaboration with Santana was recently named the top all-time track on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs radio airplay chart , the #2 Pop song of all time and the #1 song of the rock-era by Billboard. Additionally Thomas was the first artist ever to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award," created to recognize a composer in the early years of his or her career that has already made a lasting impact.

About Sidewalk Angels (www.sidewalkangelsfoundation.com)

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues, across the country, that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis, so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets. In past years, SWA has helped rescues with no physical structure other than some fencing and sheds, and no real funding, to build proper facilities with indoor and outdoor kennels. SWA was also able to help organizations across the United States with big cross-country rescues and large medical expenses incurred during these rescues. Sidewalk Angels is also committed to helping organizations dedicated to increasing public awareness through educational programs that focus on the frequency of violent crimes against animals, and the correlation between animal abuse and violent behavior towards people. The hope is for Sidewalk Angels to continue to grow so that it will be able to help twice as many organizations across the US in the coming years, while continuing to make real change in helping those who have no voice.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a VNUE is a music technology company dedicated to further monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, publishers, and literally all stakeholders, by creating new and exciting products such as its set.fm platform and exclusive license partner DiscLive (www.disclive.net); by leveraging automation technology and second-to-none experience in the instant live space; and by identifying issues such as lack of transparency with performance rights organizations and solving this through innovation and our patent-pending solutions such as Soundstr (www.soundstr.com). The VNUE team is the most experienced in our space, a group of technology entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters who are passionate about the future of the industry, and ensuring that the value of the rights holders are not lost in the context of new and ever-changing technology. Our team has produced live content and created experiential products for such artists and companies as Peter Frampton, Bad Company, Devo, Blondie, Wind Up Records, EMI, Capitol Records, and many more. By merging innovation, technology, and our passion for music, VNUE is creating a perfect trifecta of solutions that will revolutionize the live music business.

