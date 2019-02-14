Vobile Group Appoints Veteran Global Distribution Exec Michael Grindon to Accelerate New Mobile VOD Business

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile Group, the leading choice for the protection, measurement and monetization of video content, announced today that it has appointed veteran entertainment distribution executive Michael Grindon as Special Advisor – Content Partnerships, with a focus on securing access to long-form content for the company's transaction VOD (TVOD) offering.

Effective immediately, Grindon is based in Los Angeles and reports to Vobile founder and CEO Yangbin Wang.

Grindon's deep entertainment expertise includes four years building and running Legendary Television's Worldwide Television Distribution business. Prior to that, he spent 15 years as head of Sony Pictures Television International, where he managed international television channels, international television production and the distribution of all of Sony Pictures Entertainment's feature films and TV programming to TV, mobile and digital delivery outside the U.S., growing that business to over $2 billion in revenue.

Yangbin Wang commented, "We're delighted to work with a global distribution leader of Michael's caliber to accelerate long-form film and television content aggregation for our burgeoning VOD business. As the industry leader in securing and measuring content for Hollywood's top studios over many years, Vobile sits in a unique position to serve voracious consumer demand for streamed content in a no-risk, revenue share model that levels the VOD playing field for content owners, and online and mobile video distributors."

Michael Grindon commented, "In a streaming video market defined by huge content acquisition costs for platforms, and high brand and IP risk for content owners, Yangbin and the Vobile team have hit on a winning formula at an exciting and formative time in the mobile video landscape. Vobile's early commercial results have been very promising and I'm excited to help take this platform to new levels through the development of new and expanded partnerships with leading home entertainment providers."

Since launching its TVOD platform in 2018, Vobile, a trusted partner to Hollywood's largest studios for decades in protecting copyright and measuring use of filmed content, has signed content agreements with a dozen home entertainment providers and secured distribution through two of China's largest mobile providers. The Vobile platform operates on a revenue sharing model that enables content owners to access new channels to increase VOD revenue, while providing mobile and online sites access to quality content without high licensing fees.

Vobile measures and audits every transaction to facilitate revenue sharing and IP rights are secured through the company's best-in-class studio-grade protection systems. With the platform generating significant early growth in viewership, Vobile is focused on scaling content aggregation for greater China region and additional international markets.

Vobile Group offers solutions and services for content owners and distributors to reduce piracy-induced revenue loss and capture new revenue opportunities for online video distribution. The Company, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 3738).

