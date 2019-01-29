VOC Sensors and Monitors Market Worth $176 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "VOC Sensors and Monitors Market by Device Type (Sensors and Monitors), Application (Industrial Process Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Air Purification & Monitoring, and Leak Detection), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the VOC sensors and monitors market is expected to grow from USD 140 million in 2018 to USD 176 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing enforcement of occupational health and safety regulations by governments.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=183336236

Monitors to hold larger share of VOC sensors and monitors market in 2018

VOC monitors lead the VOC sensors and monitors market based on device type, in terms of market size. VOC sensors are the gas sensors that are used to detect VOCs in their gaseous forms. The sensors can detect numerous VOCs, such as benzene, acetone, carbon disulfide, dichlorobenzene, ethanol, formaldehyde, and terpenes.

Environmental monitoring to hold largest share of VOC sensors and monitors market in 2018

As poor air quality is a major cause of respiratory diseases, regular monitoring of air quality is important. Air quality can be expressed on the basis of the concentration of pollutants such as acetaldehyde, acrylonitrile, aniline, benzene, carbon tetrachloride, chloroform, and chloromethyl methyl ether in the air. VOC monitors are used to measure different levels of VOC gasses in the atmosphere, thereby helping the end users meet the specific environmental standards.

Browse in-depth TOC on "VOC Sensors and Monitors Market"

72 - Tables

30 - Figures

101 - Pages

North America to hold largest share of VOC sensors and monitors market in 2018

North America is a developed region having extensive infrastructure, especially in the form of underground transportation and commercial buildings. It is the second-largest producer of natural gas in the world. The region is also important for the mining and chemicals industry wherein the VOC sensors and monitors are used for emission control as well as toxic and hazardous gas detection and monitoring as a safety measure against hazardous events.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=183336236

A few key players operating in the VOC sensors and monitors market are FIGARO (Japan), ams AG (Austria), Alphasense (UK), Drägerwerk (Germany), Honeywell (US), Aeroqual (New Zealand), Siemens (Germany), Extech (US), Global Detection Systems (US), and USHIO (Japan).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Gas Sensors Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Chlorine, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, End-Use Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/voc-sensors-and-monitors-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets