VOCIER Awarded iF Design Award 2019

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOCIER, the creator of the world's first patented Zero CreaseTM luggage system, is pleased to announce that its Avant Collection Briefcase and Carry-On luggage have both won the 2019 iF Design Award for best product. VOCIER, along with other winners, will receive awards at the iF Design Award night on March 15 at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany.

VOCIER

"The iF Design Award is one of the most coveted, most prestigious and well-known design awards in the world," remarked Michael Kogelnik, co-founder, lead designer, and CEO for VOCIER. "To have both our newly launched carry-on suitcase and briefcase with our Interlink system awarded is a great recognition of a lot of very hard work."

For more than 65 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has awarded a seal of quality for exceptional design and outstanding services. The winners represent the latest trends, innovation, and uniqueness in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Service Design/UX and Architecture. This year's international jury consisted of 67 senior design professionals from more than 20 countries.

VOCIER's timeless designs and thoughtful innovations specifically address the needs of discerning frequent travelers. Highlights of the award-winning pieces include the patented Zero CreaseTM system and Fast PassTM concept, a full-width magnesium handlebar and a lightweight hybrid shell construction offering hardshell protection with softshell flexibility and weight savings. These technical advances make the Avant line among the lightest, roomiest, and most innovative luggage commercially available.

The entire Avant Collection is now available to ship on VOCIER.com. The Carry-On retails for $595.00, and the Briefcase retails for $295.00.

About VOCIER

Germany-based VOCIER designs and manufactures luggage systems for discerning professionals and frequent travelers. Designed without compromise, VOCIER products blend style with optimum functionality.

VOCIER patented the world's first Zero CreaseTM carry-on and has gone on to be the most-awarded luggage system in history, including the prestigious Red Dot Design, iF Design, Richard Dyson Design, and German Design (Gold) Awards. Elegant, timeless, and ingeniously engineered, the entire luggage range is made using only the world's finest materials, including hand-selected Italian leather, the highest-quality metal YKK Excella zippers, and fiber-injected BASF plastics.

For more information, visit VOCIER.com and connect with us on Facebook.com/VOCIER and Instagram.com/VOCIER.

