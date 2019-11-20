Vodafone Chooses Google Cloud as Strategic Cloud Platform for Infrastructure, Data Analytics, and Machine Learning

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that Vodafone, one of the world's leading telecom and technology services companies, has selected Google Cloud to host its strategic cloud platform for data analytics, business intelligence, and machine learning, called Neuron.

Vodafone serves 625 million customers across mobile operations in 24 countries and partner networks in 42 more. Vodafone also has fixed networks in 19 markets with 27 million fixed broadband customers and 22 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. Vodafone is committed to being a digital-first operator, transforming how it manages network data to enhance the customer experience.

Vodafone's Neuron big-data analytics platform allows the company to utilize real-time data analytics to gain unique insights into its business. Those insights will help the operator to further enhance its customer services, network planning and optimization, and to provide personalized offers to customers.

Neuron will leverage Google Cloud to bring multiple data sources into a standardized format and to enhance operations by making Vodafone's existing software cloud-compatible, enabling local markets to utilize new platform capabilities without disrupting existing campaigns.

The platform also utilizes other Google Cloud services, including Dataflow, Dataproc, Cloud Composer, Data Fusion, BigQuery, and Google Kubernetes Engine. These services will help simplify integration and Neuron uses managed services to allow data scientists and analysts to be more productive rather than managing and configuring infrastructure.

Vodafone is also using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for hybrid infrastructure and containerization and to develop its next-generation business intelligence platform. This will deliver insights faster and in a more standardized way, making it easier to compare performance across departments and local markets.

Johan Wibergh, Chief Technology Officer for Vodafone Group commented: "We want to lead the industry in capturing the benefits of digital. The capabilities that Google Cloud gives us will help accelerate our digital transformation."

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud commented: "We're in an era of businesses leveraging the cloud to reinvent themselves and create entirely new offerings and services. We're excited that Vodafone has decided to leverage Google Cloud to ensure they successfully make the journey of business transformation."

