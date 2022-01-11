Vodka Market in the US to Increase by 98.35 mn L from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV & Bacardi Ltd | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prominence of private-label brands, growing demand from millennials, and the growth of the organized retail sector. However, the accidents and fatalities caused by alcohol-impaired driving are hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The vodka market analysis report of US also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The vodka market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product expansions and partnering with off-trade distribution channels to compete in the market. The vodka market in us report provides complete insights on key vendors including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.



Few companies with Key Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers a wide range of vodka through the brand name Redd Rose.

Bacardi Ltd. - The company offers high-quality vodka through its brand Redd Rose.

Becle SAB de CV - The company offers high-quality vodka under the brand name Three Olives.

Brown Forman Corp. - The company offers vodka under the brand name Finlandia.

Constellation Brands Inc. - The company offers premium vodka under the brand name SVEDKA.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vodka market forecast report of US offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the vodka market in US report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into unflavored and flavored.

the market is classified into unflavored and flavored. By Distribution channel, the market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

the market is classified into on-trade and off-trade. By Price, the market is classified into premium and value.

Vodka Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 98.35 mn L Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano NV, Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO, and Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

