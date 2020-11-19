Vodori Announces Appointment of Brian Parker to its Board of Advisors

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies get regulated content to market, today announced that Brian Parker joins Vodori's Board of Advisors. Parker is a highly skilled attorney with industry expertise in life sciences and healthcare.

Brian has over 20 years of experience advising branded and generic pharmaceutical, biopharma, and biotech companies in the areas of medical, legal, and regulatory. These life science and healthcare companies range in revenue from 50M–75B and include some of the largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. He is currently a Partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP , a firm that, for more than a century, has represented local governments and companies in corporate, finance, regulatory, real estate, and litigation matters. In addition to serving on the advisory board at Vodori, he is also on the Advisory Board of Union Bridge Capital and serves as a director for Duquesne University, UPMC Mercy Hospital, and the Forbes Fund.

"We are fortunate to have Brian Parker join the Vodori Board of Advisors," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori Founder and CEO. "He brings extensive experience in advising pharmaceutical and biotech companies on commercialization, compliance, governance and regulatory topics along with his deep understanding of the life science arena. We look forward to his guidance as we advance our mission to empower life science companies to bring their vital healthcare products to market faster with our Pepper Cloud software solutions."

"The Vodori team combines a passion for modern software with a mission that has never been as relevant to so many," said Brian Parker. "I am passionate about helping mission-driven technology companies and Vodori's focus on the life science industry make it a great fit for me to provide useful insights and guidance in this advisory role."

Learn more at www.vodori.com .

About Vodori

Vodori is the creator of the Pepper Cloud Product Suite: modern, cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies review, approve, and distribute regulated content. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite, which includes Pepper Flow, Pepper Folio, and Pepper Flow Digital Review, is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 35 countries worldwide. Vodori is committed to excellence in product usability and providing world-class customer service. For more information, visit vodori.com .

Contact

Annalise Ludtke

Vodori, Inc.

269.808.0012

[email protected]

SOURCE Vodori, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vodori.com/

