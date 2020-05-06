Vodori Raises $3 Million to Expand its Suite of Next Generation Life Science Software

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, a creator of cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies get regulated content to market, today announced a $3 million fundraise to further deliver on its promise to simplify how life science companies create, approve and distribute regulated content. The round is comprised of existing investors who want to help the company build on the significant momentum generated during the past year.

Vodori offers a suite of unique solutions to help companies quickly get their drugs and devices into the hands of those who need it most.

Pepper Flow® helps life science companies move through promotional material reviews with speed, accuracy and compliance.

Pepper Flow Digital Review delivers the industry's only interactive web page review solution so users can route, review and annotate web pages and web apps in their native, interactive format.

Pepper Folio® seamlessly moves approved marketing materials into the hands of life sciences sales reps and medical science liaisons to support effective customer interactions.

The funds will be used to increase research and development and expand the company's software offerings to deliver more customer-requested capabilities. This includes expanding Pepper Folio's capabilities and platforms to serve an even wider target market that relies on the company's current software for e-detailing and sales enablement.

This capital raise comes at a time of growing interest in scalable technologies that can meaningfully decrease time in regulatory approval processes, while increasing compliance. Vodori customers report increased throughput and up to 50 percent reduction in time spent managing the promotional review process, while mitigating compliance risk.

"Our 8x revenue growth in 2019 and 150 percent increase in Pepper Flow usage in 2020 have shown us that life science manufacturers are hungry for next-generation software that is turnkey, intuitive, and accessible," said Scott Rovegno, Vodori Founder and CEO. "With several customers involved in our Pepper Folio early access program, we are confident in the unmet need, the lack of solid solutions appropriately tailored to life sciences, and our collaboration with customers to build great products. By accelerating R&D and commercialization of our expanded software suite, we will ensure that life science companies maximize the speed, efficiency, and agility of their commercialization efforts."

To further help life science companies, Vodori is offering its Pepper Flow MLR Bundle at no cost for six months. Medical, legal and regulatory (MLR) review is critical to business operations at life sciences companies. With most companies now experiencing a shelter-in-place workforce, the Pepper Flow digital solution enables teams to collaborate remotely while maintaining compliance. Learn more at www.vodori.com/mlr-bundle.

Vodori is the creator of the Pepper Cloud Product Suite: modern, cloud-based software that revolutionizes how life science companies review, approve, and distribute regulated content. The Pepper Cloud Product Suite, which includes Pepper Flow, Pepper Folio, and Pepper Flow Digital Review, is used by thousands of life science professionals in more than 35 countries worldwide.

