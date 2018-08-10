Vogtle Nuclear Power Station Costs Increase $2.3 Billion, Cancellation is Possible, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--The projected cost to add two new units to the Alvin W. Vogtle Nuclear Power Station jumped by about $2.3 billion, a unit of the Southern Company (Atlanta, Georgia) disclosed August 8, bringing the estimated cost to construct 2,234 megawatts (MW) of new nuclear generation to more than $27 billion, more than double its original projected cost.



Later this year, Vogtle's four owners will vote on whether to continue with construction, now about 67% complete.

