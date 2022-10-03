VOGUE AND SOFITEL SHARE THEIR SECRETS ON MASTERING THE 'ART DE VIVRE'

#VogueXSofitel will invite fans, trendsetters and epicureans to elevate their style and embrace Art de Vivre - the art of living - with ideas, advice, and exclusive experiences

PARIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofitel Hotels & Resorts, the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France and a celebrated ambassador of French culture around the world, is delighted to announce an unprecedented global partnership with Vogue. Over the next three years, Sofitel and Vogue will share their secrets and savoir-faire through immersive festivals, creative activations, fashion collabs and beauty inspired programs – all designed around the theme of mastering Art de Vivre. An array of special events, surprises, and treats are in store – from a chic new Parisian cocktail to be savoured amongst other stylish experiences at Sofitel destinations worldwide to a premiere Vogue x Sofitel Festival weekend to be held in Paris from October 14-15th, with a VIP preview on October 13th.

"To me Sofitel is an experience that goes beyond hospitality. It is a gateway to an alluring way of life: inviting travelers to soak in the art of living, the French elegance, culture, history and a certain savoir-faire, particular to Sofitel hotels," said Maud Bailly, CEO Accor Southern Europe. "I am thrilled that this partnership with Vogue will infuse so much of our common aspirations – from beauty and design to gastronomy and entertainment. I am particularly pleased that we have designed Vogue x Sofitel in a sophisticated way that allows our hotels to create bespoke experiences that are meaningful to each market and enhanced by Vogue."

VOGUE X SOFITEL FESTIVAL

A premiere Vogue x Sofitel Festival weekend will be held in Paris from October 14th-15th, 2022. The Art de Vivre celebration will be held at Pavillon Cambon Capucines, Paris 1er. Up to 1,000 guests from the Vogue and Sofitel communities will enjoy hairstyling with Balmain Hair Couture; beauty treatments with Le Rouge Français, Codage and Hydrafacial; olfactory workshops with Diptyque; Grey Goose vodka® mixology lessons; holistic beauty tips with Holidermie; strength and conditioning sessions with star coach Julie Pujols; decadent sweet treats by Maison Carrousel; a Vogue boutique; a 4D Sofitel MyBed™ experience; and a Sofitel Café. An exclusive Festival preview on October 13th at the Pavillon, with the support of Grey Goose vodka® and Laurent Perrier. A select group of 150 VIPs will be invited to this preview in advance of the Festival opening. Tickets for the Vogue x Sofitel Festival weekend are available at Vogue.fr/vogue-sofitel-festival.

"We are excited to bring together two magnificent French brands that are globally renowned authorities on beauty, style, and the art of living," said Delphine Royant, Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast France. "With our very first Vogue x Sofitel Festival, we are confident that our Vogue community will love engaging with the modern French luxury of Sofitel, their expertise in French sensibilities, and their warm refined style of hospitality".

ART DE VIVRE VIDEO SERIES

Vogue has brought its artistic talents to a series of videos illustrating how Art de Vivre is expressed at Sofitel hotels and through the eyes of some of the world's most fashionable people. In the first video to be released, part of a broader series that will spotlight global trendsetters and tastemakers, trailblazing model Inès Rau expresses her own personal approach to Art de Vivre against the backdrop of Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra. As a French transgender model and activist, Ms. Rau is a champion of racial and gender diversity, breaking down barriers and influencing taste and culture on the Paris scene.

Flagship hotel Sofitel Le Scribe Paris Opéra, nestled in the heart of the Right Bank, has mastered the Art de Vivre in its interior design and its location. Recently redesigned by multitalented French Designer Tristan Auer, the hotel is a modern classic that exhibits Sofitel's characteristic understated luxury.

SIGNATURE COCKTAIL MENU IN COLLABORATION WITH GREY GOOSE VODKA ®

To launch the Vogue x Sofitel collaboration, Sofitel has teamed up with Grey Goose vodka® – a spirit brand with a time-honored French heritage. Grey Goose vodka® is created a series of exclusive cocktails for Sofitel, which will be available at Sofitel destinations worldwide.

The first cocktail to be introduced is Martini à la Mode – a modern take on the classic martini cocktail, reimagined through the lens of the Paris fashion scene. Much like fashion itself, the Martini à la Mode cocktail is sure to turn heads, whether studied and savored, or simply enjoyed for a bit of nonchalant fun. The cocktail is made with a blend of Grey Goose vodka® and the newly released Martini® Ambrato vermouth, then rounded off with fresh notes of French lemon and artisanal French orange blossom honey. The Martini à la Mode cocktail will be the talk (and taste!) of the catwalk for seasons to come.

MORE VOGUE X SOFITEL AROUND THE WORLD

The global partnership between Sofitel and Vogue will feature ongoing activations and events at Sofitel destinations around the world, in collaboration with regional Vogue teams. Upcoming activations and events include both Sofitel New York and Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square with Vogue US, which will begin throughout the months of October and November 2022.

About Sofitel

Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in many of the world's most sought-after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French elegance with the very best of the locale, Sofitel also includes a selection of heritage luxury hotels under the Sofitel Legend banner, renowned for their timeless elegance and storied past. Some notable hotels in the Sofitel portfolio include Sofitel Paris Le Scribe Opera, Sofitel London St James, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Sofitel Ambassador Seoul. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,300 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

About Condé Nast

Condé Nast is a global media company, home to iconic brands including Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Glamour, AD, Vanity Fair and Wired, among many others. The company's award-winning content reaches 72 million consumers in print, 442 million in digital and 452 million across social platforms, and generates more than 1 billion video views each month. The company is headquartered in New York and London, and operates in 32 markets worldwide including China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico and Latin America, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S., with local license partners across the globe. Launched in 2011, Condé Nast Entertainment is an award-winning production and distribution studio that creates programming across film, television, social and digital video and virtual reality.

