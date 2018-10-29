Voice-Activated Printing with Amazon Alexa Available on Epson Consumer Printers

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of printing solutions, today announced that Epson EcoTank®, WorkForce® and Expression® printers* enabled with Epson Connect™ are now compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice-activated printing. Built on its existing Epson Connect service, the Epson printer skill allows Amazon account holders to conveniently deliver voice commands, such as "Alexa, ask Epson printer to print" a variety of documents, including shopping and to-do lists, craft items, and calendars using Amazon's cloud-based voice service.

In addition, with Amazon's new Skill Connections feature, customers can print from select skills, such as Allrecipes.com. Together, Amazon and Epson are making it even easier for customers to print – either onsite or remotely to a printer at home or the office – by simply asking Alexa.

"In the ever-expanding world of IoT, Epson voice-activated printing is another way to increase productivity and connectivity, ensuring the latest technologies work together effortlessly to benefit our customers' busy lives," said Jack Rieger, senior product manager of software and user experience, Epson America. "With the Epson printer skill, we've made printing as easy as having a conversation. Voice-activated printing is the next smart convenience in today's smart home."

By integrating easy and fast printing via voice command, Epson allows busy families to multitask and get more out of their day. The Epson printer skill enables users to communicate through a number of commands for their common printing needs. Epson plans to include support for multiple voice assistants in early 2019.

Availability

Epson voice-activated printing is available with Alexa now and can be found in the Alexa Skills Store via the Alexa app or on Amazon.com. It's compatible with Epson printers that feature the Epson Connect service including the EcoTank, WorkForce, and Expression printer lines. Once the skill is enabled, customers just need to say "Alexa, open Epson Printer" to get started. More information on voice-activated printing with Epson can be found here.

