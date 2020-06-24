Voice App Lab Launches Game Box, a Fully Visualized Voice Game for Amazon Alexa

KYOTO, Japan, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice App Lab, Inc., a pioneer of voice apps in Japan, announced the launch of "Game Box," a brand new, fully visualized voice games, exclusively for Alexa.

Game Box is a game collection skill, featuring beautiful graphics and animations, specialized for Alexa devices with screens, such as Amazon Echo Show. Each game can be played by up to four players. The skill includes five casual games:

"Hot Balloon," where players pass a balloon to the next person before it pops. "Cut Wire," where players cut wires on a bomb using numbers. "Unlock," where players turn the dial to open the safe only using sounds. "Great Escape," where players bring back escaped zoo animals using memory. "Whack-A-Mole," where players whack moles with split-second judgment.

"There aren't many games yet that take advantage of the potential of screen-equipped smart speakers. I thought that voice games should have easy-to-understand visuals and animations, to make people of all ages have more fun," said Toru Kobayashi, CEO of Voice App Lab. "All the games in the Game Box are casual and playable by everyone and attract players with a voice-specific game style. By allowing for multiplayer gameplay with up to four people, the entire family can have a good time and strengthen their bond."

To access the game, players simply say "Alexa, open Game Box" to their Alexa device with screens, such as Amazon Echo Show, to enable the skill and start playing.

About Voice App Lab, Inc.

Voice App Lab, based in Kyoto, Japan, is a pioneer of voice apps in Japan, develops voice skills and chatbots. It has released over 60 skills for smart speakers such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, won the grand prix at the Alexa Skill Awards 2019, held in Japan, and was also a finalist at the Skill Awards 2018. The content created is "fun" and "hard to resist using." The objective is to design the future of lifestyles and communication, using conversational technology.

