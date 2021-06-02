Voice launching a carbon neutral NFT platform to help creators get discovered

The first Voice NFTs will launch via its NFT Residency program. The program is curated by visionaries in arts and culture: Kimberly Drew, Alexander Gilkes, Misan Harriman, Brittany Kaiser, Chad Knight and Azu Nwagbogu. The program's theme 'Raise Our Voice' reflects the power of NFTs to lift up emerging creators to create works of self-expression.

"I am honored to be able to dedicate this summer to learning more about NFTs alongside an incredible and diverse team of artists, technologists and curators," said Drew.

Residents work directly with the Voice technology team to launch their NFTs and inform key components of the Voice platform for launch.

The Voice platform is currently in private testing, with a public beta launching summer 2021 with the first drops from its NFT Residency program.

To learn more about the program, visit about.voice.com/nft-residency.

About the Curators

Kimberly Drew is a writer, curator, and activist. She is the author of international bestseller "This Is What I Know About Art" and their book, "Black Futures," which she co-edited with Jenna Wortham is out now from One World/Random House. You can follow them at @museummammy on Instagram and Twitter.

Alexander Gilkes has spent 20 years working at the cross section of contemporary culture, technology and philanthropy. As co-founder of Paddle8, he changed the way that a new generation of collectors accessed art online. He is co-founder of Squared Circles: a venture studio that works with the most promising founders and businesses to catalyze change with radical, empathetic visions for a sustainable future.

Misan Harriman is a photographer, creative director and cultural commentator. He is an outspoken activist supporting Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace. He is the founder of What We Seee whose mission is to surface and amplify uplifting and inspirational stories in a curated stream of the best output from diverse voices, artists, archives and brands to raise the tone of cultural conversation.

Brittany Kaiser is a globally renowned expert in data protection, blockchain technology and legislative reform. As Director of the Blockchain Center Foundation, she assists in legislative drafting and lobbying on laws that protect individual rights. She is cofounder of the NFT Foundation, a non-profit collective helping impact causes leverage blockchain technology to fund their work through NFTs.

Chad Knight is a 3D Instagram artist whose work went viral when Lindsay Lohan started an internet rumor that his art was a real life place in Japan. Knight is more than just a freelance artist, he is the head of 3D Design at Nike and not so long ago retired from an exciting career as a professional skateboarder that ran from 1998-2011. His work has been featured in Elle Decor, Vogue Italia, and Vice.

Azu Nwagbogu is the Founder and Director of African Artists' Foundation (AAF), a non- profit organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. He also serves as Founder and Director of LagosPhoto Festival, an annual international arts festival of photography held in Lagos. Nwagbogu is a curator with a special interest in future museology.

SOURCE Voice

Related Links

www.voice.com

