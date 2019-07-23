Voice of Education Summit Premieres in Boston, Aug. 7, in Partnership with Emerson College

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice of Education Summit – the No. 1 event for voice/AI technology and education – will take place Aug. 7, 2019, at Emerson Paramount Center on the Robert J. Orchard Stage in Boston, Mass.

Microsoft is the presenting sponsor of the event, which examines the growing intersection between education and voice-first technology, including K-12, higher education, professional and life-long learning. Attendees will include academic administrators, educators, technologists, marketers and others interested in the role of voice in education.

"Voice-first technology can significantly enhance an educational experience in addition to the business of education," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of Voice of Education Summit and host of This Week in Voice , part of the global VoiceFirst.FM podcast network. "The Summit will look at how various institutions are utilizing voice tech in creative ways, as well as trends, best practices and insights for success."

Sanjay Pothen, director at Emerson Launch, will present "New Life For Liberal Arts: Emerson College Embraces Voice-First Technology." Daniel Hill, system analyst for Columbia University, will share "How Educators Can Use Flash Briefings to Complement Curriculum and Learning." Melody Furze, director of educational development at Novel Effect, will address "The Implications of Voice and AI on Literacy." Matt Keller, vice president of business development at Capstone, will discuss "Educational Publishing and Voice Assistants: Opening New Possibilities." And Julie Davis, director of instructional technology, Chattanooga Christian School, will cover "Going Voice-First In K-12: Using Alexa to Improve Student Outcomes."

Ian Freed, the CEO and founder of Bamboo Learning , will present the summit's keynote. Based in Seattle, Bamboo Learning is an education-focused software and services company with a mission to become the leader in voice-first education applications and content. The company develops skills for Alexa that enable children and adults to have fun learning and practicing different subjects while listening, viewing pictures and using their voice.

Microsoft AI will deliver a luncheon keynote, and additional sessions will address voice-enabling curriculum, the educational methodology behind voice experiences, accessibility, analyzing educational progress through voice, and more.

Other leading companies participating in Voice of Education Summit include: Sermo Labs, Matchbox.io, MadValley Labs, Voicelets, Voice Metrics and Voicify.

For additional details about the conference program and to register via Eventbrite, visit https://www.voiceofedu.com .

About VoiceFirst Events

Voice of Education Summit is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other events that explore the emergence of voice-first technology, including: The Voice of Healthcare Summit (Aug. 5 – 6 in Boston, Mass.); Digital Book World (Sept. 10 - 12 in Nashville, Tenn.); Voice of the Flash Briefing, a VoiceFirst.TV online event (Oct. 3); The Voice of Money (Oct. 29 in New York City); and Project Voice, the voice technology mega-event (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.). To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com.

SOURCE VoiceFirst Events