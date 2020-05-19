Voice over WiFi Market Study, 2015-2019 & 2020-2025

DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice over WiFi Market By Technology (CSFB, VolGA, SVLTE), By Voice Client (Integrated VoWiFi, Separate VoWiFi, Browser VoWiFi), By Device Type (Smartphone, Router, Wireless Modem, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market is expected to witness robust growth during forecast period.

With the increase in the number of internet users every year, almost every mobile communication is done via WiFi, consequently increasing its market share across the globe. Moreover, the VoWiFi market is also driven by the problem of the absence of WiFi coverage indoors. The users tend to shift to VoWiFi, when they face poor connectivity issues inside offices, homes, shops, etc., as it ensures convenient calling.



The market segmentation of the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market can be done based on technology, voice client, device type, end-user and region. Based on technology, the market is further segmented into Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB), Voice over LTE via GAN (VolGA) and Dual Radio or Simultaneous Voice, & LTE (SVLTE). VoLTE or voice over LTE is expected to account for a significant share as the technology segment requires higher bandwidth allocation when compared to its counterpart technologies.



The Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market is expanding to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa regions. North America has the largest market share by virtue of the increasing subscribers of LTE in the region with every passing year and early adoption of the IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).



Major players in the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market include Alcatel-Lucent, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Aptilo Networks, KT Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ribbon Communications US, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market, which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus increasing customer satisfaction on a global level.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market based on technology, voice client, device type, end-user, region and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Voice over WiFi Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB), Voice over LTE via GAN (VolGA), Dual Radio or Simultaneous Voice, & LTE (SVLTE))

5.2.2. By Voice Client (Integrated VoWiFi, Separate VoWiFi, Browser VoWiFi)

5.2.3. By Device Type (Smartphone, Router, Wireless Modem, Others (Laptop, Notebook, Tablet))

5.2.4. By End-user (Residential, Commercial)

5.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Voice over WiFi Market Outlook



7. North America Voice over WiFi Market Outlook



8. Europe Voice over WiFi Market Outlook



9. South America Voice over WiFi Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Voice over WiFi Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

13.2. Oracle Corporation

13.3. Cisco Systems Inc.

13.4. Ericsson AB

13.5. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.6. Aptilo Networks

13.7. KT Corporation

13.8. Mitel Networks Corporation

13.9. Nokia Corporation

13.10. Ribbon Communications US LLC



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikdl2h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

