VOICE Talks Named "Webby PV Winner in Virtual & Remote: Technology" in The 25th Annual Webby Awards

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modev's " VOICE Talks, " presented by Google Assistant, announced today that it has been named the "Webby PV Winner in Virtual & Remote: Technology" in the 25th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the "internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is composed of digital industry experts. VOICE Talks has been selected among four other companies and was chosen as the winner by the community.

Produced by Modev, and presented by Google Assistant, VOICE Talks is the fastest-growing internet show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments in artificial intelligence (ai)-powered voice technologies. The show launched in April 2020 during the height of the pandemic as an opportunity to bring together the technologists, engineers, and marketers who make up the voice tech community. Each episode is an hour-long and airs monthly. Subscribe now to watch the next episode of VOICE Talks live JUNE 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

"We are incredibly honored to be receiving this Webby Award for VOICE Talks, which was made possible through our partnership with the Google Assistant Product Partnerships team. This recognition is a testament to the ability of a group of tech professionals across geographies and companies to move quickly in the face of a shifting world and create something unique and of value to the community," said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev. "VOICE Talks has allowed us to grow the ecosystem remotely and we're grateful for all those who have tuned in this past year."

"We're proud to bring the latest advancements in AI Voice to the broader community through engaging discussions with voice experts and thought leaders in the space," said Leslie Garcia-Amaya, Ecosystem Partnerships lead for Google Assistant. "It's incredible to see how much the content has resonated with the community, a testament to the VOICE Talks team's great work in bringing this show to life over the past year."

"Honorees like VOICE Talks are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,500 entries we received this year."

The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Internet inventor Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker; MOMA Senior Curator Paola Antonelli; Host of NPR's Code Switch Shereen Marisol Meraji; R/GA Global Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe; Co-Inventor of the Internet Vint Cerf; DJ and Founder, Club Quarantine D-Nice; Co-host Desus & Mero on Showtime Desus Nice; SVP of Content at Twitch Michael Aragon; Twitter Senior Director, Product Design Richard Ting; and Founders of VERZUZ Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

About VOICE Talks

