'VOICE Talks' Season 2 Returns January 28

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- " VOICE Talks," a monthly hour-long talk show that discusses the latest developments in voice technology, today announced that its 2021 season debuts on Thursday, January 28. The season will feature the latest voice-enabled consumer technologies, along with tips and ideas for developers interested in coding their own voice innovations.

VOICE Talks, Produced by Modev and presented by Google Assistant, is the fastest growing technology show featuring industry leaders discussing the latest developments relating to artificial intelligence (ai)-powered voice technologies.

Hosted by Sofia Altuna, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant, the 2021 season will expand to 10 episodes and will feature the world's foremost leaders on voice technology. Plans are underway to increase VOICE Talks community engagement, enhance and expand content, and bring in new guests.

The season kicks off January 28 with its first episode, "How Consumers Connect to Tech with their Voice," focused on consumer connections to voice technologies such as Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, and others. January's guest will include:

Lance Koenders , Director Product Marketing, Verizon Consumer Group - will share how Verizon is bringing the power of voice technology to your home.

will share how Verizon is bringing the power of voice technology to your home. Bret Kinsella , Founder and CEO of Voicebot.ai - will share an update from the first virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in what consumers are expected to use voice tech in 2021.

- will share an update from the first virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in what consumers are expected to use voice tech in 2021. Katherine Prescott , Founder and Editor, VoiceBrew - will outline how consumers can use voice tech to boost their sense of purpose, and enhance mental health, all through their voice assistant.

- will outline how consumers can use voice tech to boost their sense of purpose, and enhance mental health, all through their voice assistant. Michelle Chambers Turner, Sr. Director, Google Smart Home Ecosystem - will present a Verizon product spotlight with Lance Koenders.

- will present a Verizon product spotlight with Lance Koenders. Toni Klopfenstein , Developer Advocate, Google - will explain how budding developers can get their start in building apps for Google Assistant, including tips for creating their own Smart Home "actions."

"Voice tech is having a profound impact on a variety of industries around the globe. From fitness to health tech to smart homes to in-car infotainment, the power of voice technology will continue to proliferate our daily lives, on-the-go, at home and in the workplace," said Pete Erickson, CEO, Modev. "We are pleased to bring VOICE Talks back for a second season. We aim to be the authority for spotlighting new features and new technologies, and become a destination for breaking industry news."

WATCH & SPEAK UP

Voice enthusiasts are encouraged to share a video , or their own voice innovations for an opportunity to be featured on the show.

Developers, marketers, gamers and voice tech enthusiasts can tune-in live for the chance to interact and ask questions with the show's host, as well as win devices and other prizes. Register at Voicetalks.ai or on LinkedIn to view the live show on January 28 at 2 p.m. ET.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 45 community building and transformation experts from around the world.

