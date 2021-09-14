Voice123 Acquired by Backstage

Voice123, the first and largest global marketplace for professional voiceover artists, has been acquired by Backstage. Tweet this

Backstage has strategically acquired platforms to deliver a full suite of tools for all creators. Helping in delivering quality-driven results to creators around the world in need of voice-acting, and connecting voice actors to opportunities to work with creatives on new platforms and projects.

"Over the last 19 years, Voice123 has established itself as the industry leader in voiceover and voice-acting connection networks," said Rolf Veldman, CEO of Voice123. "With Backstage's resources, we'll be able to expand our offering and better meet the needs of today's voiceover talent."

"As Backstage continues to evolve, it's important that we ensure all facets of creative production have the tools and support needed to develop the volume of content today's landscape requires, said Josh Ellstein, CEO of Backstage. "Voice123 is the undisputed leader in this arena, and we're proud to have them as part of the Backstage family going forward."

About Voice123

Voice123 is the world's first and most trusted marketplace for professional voice actors. It provides a dynamic, enjoyable, and nuisance-free online platform where it's easy to find the right voice for every conceivable voice-over need. For more information, visit www.voice123.com , or email [email protected].

About Backstage

Backstage enables productions, brands, marketing agencies, and businesses to efficiently discover and work with highly skilled creative talent. The company's mission is to make the content creation process more efficient, effective, and scalable. Backstage fosters career development and economic success for its users by developing and operating dedicated industry-specific profiles, workflow tools, and jobs & services marketplaces to serve the unique demands of each creative vertical. Backstage was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit www.backstage.com .

