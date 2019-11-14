Voices for Humanity Battles a Culture of Drugs With Barry Paul

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change-makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring African anti-drug activist Barry Paul.

In Kenya, the number of drug abusers stands at nearly 5 million, all of which has plunged the nation into crisis, with more than 1,400 crimes committed every week. But Mombasa native Barry Paul works tirelessly to educate a new generation, inspiring them to create a drug-free future for themselves, their families and their homeland of Kenya.

ABOUT BARRY PAUL

Born in Mombasa, Barry Paul's youth epitomized what it means to grow up in the largest slum of Western Kenya. Hooked on drugs at an early age, Barry was swept up into drug-fueled riots amidst political upheaval. After a close friend bled to death before his eyes, Barry committed himself to a different path—one that wouldn't end in bloodshed and death. He set his sights on changing the exact condition that had ruined his life and the lives of his friends—the drugs and violence overwhelming Kenya's slums. He founded the Giselle Foundation with a mission to better society through education. Today his foundation partners with the Kenyan government to bring anti-drug education to the slums and schools throughout the country. To date, Barry Paul and the Giselle Foundation's work has contributed to an astonishing 24 percent reduction in drug-related crime in Kenya.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television on DIRECTV Channel 320, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

